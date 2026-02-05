Joe Flacco Sounds Off on NFL Rules, Warns About Young QB Development

Joe Flacco plans on playing in 2026 after having a successful stint with the Bengals that included his first Pro Bowl appearance. The veteran made the rounds at Super Bowl radio row on Wednesday.

Flacco went viral on social media after he went on a passionate rant on the current state of the NFL.

He discussed the development of young quarterbacks and rules that have increased the number of roughing the passer penalties.

"I don't think anybody coming into the league these days is quite as battle-tested as guys that came into the league 15 years ago. " Flacco said on the This is Football show. "I kind of came in as it was transitioning, so I still have that mindset, I don't think it should be roughing the passer when they land on us, I don't think being slapped in the head should be roughing the passer. It honestly annoys me because it affects games in a negative way at random times, and they can call it or not call it."

Flacco wants more big hits. He wants quarterbacks to be protected less. He believes the defense is in a no-win situation at times with the way the NFL rules help protect the quarterback.

"It needs to get out of the game, they need to go back to it. I know CTE is a thing these days and all that, but it's football. We signed up to play it." Flacco said. "I do think the guys in my generation might benefit a little bit from having that mindset, because the guys coming into the league nowadays look at me like I'm crazy. Like, 'What do you mean you want receivers to get laid out over the middle and you want guys to land on you?' I'm like, 'Yeah guys, that's football.' There's certain things that shouldn't be penalties."

Plenty of fans believe the NFL has gotten "softer" over the past two decades. Flacco agrees. He also hates that these penalties are called in crucial moments.

"These 15-yard penalties in big situations that really shouldn't be penalties in the game of football, they change these game and as a fan I just don't like it. I want it to be up to us." Flacco said. "Getting slapped in the face should not change the game it really shouldn't, and then on top of that, Guys can't even play defense as aggressively because they are getting fined so much money for just normal hits. It's changed the game a lot.

"Listen we signed up to get concussions, we signed up to get hurt, it is what it is."

Plenty of people are going to agree with Flacco. Others are going to mention player safety and the importance of trying to limit concussions.

