New Bengals QB Josh Johnson Shares Major Praise for Franchise Legend

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal over the weekend.

Johnson, 39, returns to Cincinnati for a third time. He was on the Bengals' roster in 2013 and 2015. Now he's back to fill a valuable role in the quarterback room. While it's far from a certainly that Johnson will be Joe Burrow's backup in 2026, Cincinnati needed to sign a veteran with Jake Browning landing a deal with Tampa Bay.

Johnson sat down with Dan Hoard for an interview after he signed with Cincinnati. The duo discussed some of Johnson's former teammates, including Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green.

Adriel Jeremiah Green

Oct 27, 2013; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass while being defended by New York Jets cornerback Kyle Wilson (20) during the second half of the game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

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Johnson offered up some of the highest praise Green has received.

"Not talked about enough. One of the best to ever do it. Best ball skills I've ever been around ever. Quiet Assassin," Johnson told Hoard. "A.J. would run maybe eight go balls a practice and catch all of them and won't say nothing. You don't really see that from your star, your best receiver everyday."

Johnson's praise is a reminder of Green's greatness. The former 4th overall pick tallied 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Bengals. He led Cincinnati to a franchise-record five straight playoff appearances (2011-15) and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons.

"Not talked about enough. I know in Cincinnati he is," Johnson said. "He's one of the best to ever do it, but amongst the football world, one of the best receivers ever. One of the greatest guys I've ever been around. Shoutout to A.J."

It's good to see Johnson praising Green, who certainly gets overlooked because of his quiet demeanor.

Listen to Johnson's entire conversation with Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast below:

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