NFL Combine Notes: Three Key Bengals Takeaways Ahead of Crucial Offseason

CINCINNATI — The Bengals haven't made the playoffs since 2022. Things desperately need to change in some key areas if they're going to get back into contention.

Here are three takeaways from the 2026 NFL Combine that certainly give us an idea of how they're planning to address their needs this offseason.

They Know They Need to Spend

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals are well aware that they need to add key pieces in free agency to give this roster a significant boost. It isn't just Duke Tobin, other members of the front office or the coaching staff—it's everyone. Everyone knows.

They know it's time to add veterans that can help them win now. They know that it was the key to their run to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and the AFC Championship game a year later.

The time is now. We know it. They know it.

"We're going to attack it and try to build our roster from all sources," Tobin said. "We're going to look at all areas, and we're going to try to attack this offseason and fit our needs with the right people. And that's what our focus is, and we're excited about it because we have resources to go out and do some things."

Re-Signing Key Veterans Is a Priority

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

The Bengals want to retain Dalton Risner. The coaches believe in him. His teammates believe in him.

Will a deal get done? Only time will tell.

"I like Dalton a lot," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We are in the business side of it right now. We continue to work through it. He did a great job for us last year, and I liked being around him."

"He came in late to the process and really fit in," Tobin said. "I thought it ended up being a great fit for him in how we play, and he became a great fit for us and came in and filled the need for us. Did a nice job, fit in well, got a ton of respect for him, really enjoyed getting to know him. He's really, you know, a fantastic person just to be around in the locker room on a day-to-day basis. And he's a guy that we've talked to, and we'll see if we can get something done. He's got decisions to make, and we've got decisions to make, and he's a guy that we like a lot."

Risner has made it clear he wants to be back. The Bengals want him. He wants the Bengals. It's up to both sides to find common ground and get a deal done.

They Must Prove It

Jul 25, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as team president Mike Brown, background, watches during training camp practice. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Even if key members of the front office know they need to add talent, it comes down to ownership. Joe Burrow is watching.

Look at the image of Burrow above. Mike Brown is watching in the background. Flip it and that's what free agency is going to be like for the Bengals. Burrow is watching everything they do. He knows they need to add significant pieces in free agency.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said last month when asked about free agency. "You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The time is now. We're watching. But more importantly, Burrow is watching. The clock is ticking and the Bengals have to aggressively fix their roster this offseason.