NFL Draft Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Ja'Marr Chase Could Interest the Bengals

The Bengals could be in the market for a wide receiver in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati has two day two picks (Nos. 41 and 72). They also have five day three selections, including pick No. 110.

Would Connecticut's Skyler Bell be an ideal fit? Bell was recently compared to Ja'Marr Chase by NFL analyst Dave Helman.

The Comparison

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Helman made it clear that Bell isn't Chase, but didn't shy away from comparing the two wide receivers.

"This is probably the most reckless thing I'll say on this show. This (Bell) is Ja’Marr Chase light. He's a freak athlete. He's explosive, but he's very powerful and strong," Helman said. "And watching him, I was just like, obviously, he's not Ja’Marr Chase. He's not going to be a top 10 pick. I doubt he's going to be an All-Pro caliber player as a rookie, but he does all that same type of stuff like he can take it to the house. He can just body people out of the way. He can high point the ball. I was just like, man, if I was trying to get Ja’Marr Chase's skill set, late day two or even into day three, I'm all the way in on this guy."

It's high praise. If Bell can be "Chase light," then a team is going to get one heck of a football player.

Two Ja'Marr Chase's Are Better Than One

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

If Bell was guaranteed to be the next Chase, he would go first overall in this year's draft. That isn't the case.

Regardless, the Bengals have a sneaky need at wide receiver. Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. With Chase and Tee Higgins under contract, Cincinnati could [and probably should] add to their receiver room in this year's draft.

Bell will likely be a day two pick. Would they take him at 41 overall? Will he fall to the Bengals in the third round (No. 72 overall).

Helman isn't the only one that has praised the UCONN product.

"Bell is an inside/outside target with adequate size and field-stretching speed. He has the tools to beat press quickly and the acceleration/cut quickness to open clean windows," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "While he’s sudden in and out of his break points, his route-running can be a tad mechanical at times. Bell’s catch focus appeared sharper in 2025 but his career drop total rivals his touchdown total. The TDs left on the field due to underthrown passes at UConn will turn into NFL touchdowns with an accurate passer. Bell’s speed and upside should make him a productive starter."

The Bengals have one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history with Joe Burrow. Adding Bell to a room that includes Chase and Higgins is might intriguing—especially if the Connecticut product falls to the third round.

Watch Helman's comments below:

"This is Ja'Marr Chase lite."@davehelman_ explains why he's high on UConn's Skyler Bell in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/u0unvOgNpX — The Athletic Football Show (@TA_FootballShow) April 4, 2026

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.