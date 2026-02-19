NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Land $87 Million Giants Superstar

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offensive cores in the entire sport of football. In fact, when they're healthy, there's an argument to be made that the Bengals have the best trio of offensive stars in the NFL with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati's defense is another story. They've struggled for the last few years. And that side of the ball is going to take another big hit this offseason with Trey Hendrickson set to leave in free agency and unlikely to return to Cincinnati. As a result, the Bengals will need to make some creative moves to replace his production.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Bengals' "dream trade scenario" of the offseason would be acquiring New York Giants superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence over the coming months.

Dexter Lawrence Would Be the Dream Addition for Cincinnati

"In 2025, the Cincinnati Bengals gave up the most rushing yards and allowed the second-most yards per carry (5.2)," Moton wrote. "They need to bolster their defensive line, especially with Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai set to become free agents. Even if the Bengals re-sign Hendrickson and/or Ossai, they can beef up the interior of their defensive line with a 300-plus-pounder who stops the run and disrupts the opposing team's passing game with pressure between the guards.

"Giants beat reporters mentioned Dexter Lawrence II as a long-shot trade candidate before the 2025 deadline. SNY's Connor Hughes doesn't think it will happen, but he wouldn't rule out the possibility this offseason."

Lawrence is one of the best interior defensive linemen in football. He's a playmaker who's been the anchor of the Giants defensive line for years. It would be a bit odd for the Giants to trade him right now, but if the Bengals are willing to pay the price, they could pull a deal off.

Cincinnati probably shouldn't part ways with their first round pick, as it could be used on a superstar prospect like Caleb Downs, but it should be willing to part ways with future draft capital if the Giants are interested.

Having an offensive trio like the Bengals have is a once in a generation thing. They can't afford to let it go to waste because their defense can't keep them in games. Lawrence could completely transform a unit that desperately needs a facelift.

