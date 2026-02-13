Ja'Marr Chase Q&A: Cincinnati Bengals Star Discusses Wide Range Of Topics During 2026 Offseason

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase chopped it up with Cincinnati Bengals On SI recently after his busy Super Bowl week of media hits for an extended conversation .

The Bengals All-Pro wide receiver just rolled out a new clothing line with Fabletics and talked to us all about that and a bunch of Bengals offseason topics, ranging from lessons he's learned following the 6-11 losing 2025 season, to what he plans to do this offseason.

Check out the entire conversation with Chase below and his new Fabletics line here.

How Involved Were You With The Fabletics Designs?

I was pretty much involved a lot, pretty much with everything. We sat down, talked about what I liked, didn't like, and then the flow that I felt like we were in, or I changed a little bit, they allowed me to, so they gave me the space to be creative and be unique.

Why Did You And Tee Higgins Specifically Want To Make Those Rounds Together At Super Bowl Radio Row Last Week?

Well, I think the best way to look at it is just as we produce the podcast and let the world know that we're coming out with a podcast, this is how it's going to be when we were talking and just picking our brains and seeing what we like at that time. And we're getting a feel for it at that time, just talking with each other and interacting, and seeing how we are around each other.

Biggest Lesson He's Taken From Past Two Seasons

It's really just a commitment thing, man, at the end of the day. Just gotta commit to yourself playing your part at the end of the day and being there for your teammates. And that was the biggest thing going through these last two years for me.

On Fans Thinking The Bengals Are Wasting His And Joe Burrow's Prime Years

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smashes a donut on the face of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Everybody has an opinion at the end of the day, and an opinion sometimes just is a right to be heard. But I can't judge people on what they feel. I know all I can do is control what I can control, and that's my play. And what my play does is only how far I can lead the team to success or not.

On His Expectations That The Front Office Will Add Free Agent Talent, Especially To The Defense

"Yeah. I mean, everybody pretty much knows what we need. I've said it out in the media. All I gotta do is sit back and watch. I can't control that, so all I gotta do is control my production. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm just stating my opinion on what I think we need. So, you know, I sit back, let the organization do what they do, and I just gotta let my play do the rest."

What He Plans To Get Into This Offseason

I'm just trying to take a new approach with like streaming and stuff right now, and with the podcast. So that's my two biggest things. I'm only gonna focus on a little bit at a time and just worry about football. You know now I'm at a part of my life where I'm starting to get into a little more of my hobbies (publicly).

Why He Wants To Do More Video Game Streaming

I've always done it. I had a platform, but now I just found the right way to go about using it and collaborating with the right people.

Ja'Marr Chase x Fabletics | Courtesy: Fabletics

How His Offseason Training Routine Changes

I try to change it up a little bit. Work on new things, new cons that I have, and always fix the pros that I have before the season starts. So it always should be something new I feel like I should work on every offseason. ... I got a good trainer. So a lot of my work comes from my trainer. I tell him what I want to work on. He sets me up in the right direction with whom I want to meet, talk to, sit down and watch film with. He definitely helps me with that, too.

How He Keeps His Stamina So High As One Of The NFL's Most-Targeted Wide Receivers

Give a lot of credit to my trainer, just because it's a lot of track workouts we do, and a lot of receivers should want to move around a lot, because it's a lot of movement being done (on the field). And we're running 16-plus miles per hour every play. So it's a lot of movement going on. So we just have to make sure we are monitoring ourselves and always making sure we're running at a high volume all season.

Favorite NFL Touchdown Catch So Far

The fade against the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game and my first touchdown.

Defense That's Challenged Him The Most In His NFL Career

I would probably say Cleveland. They always make it hard for us up front, put pressure on the quarterback, so there's not a lot of time for us to do anything. Denzel Ward is pretty good there. So it's not easy going against Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward at the same time.

Gameday Routine For 1 p.m. ET and Primetime Contests

If we're playing a 1 p.m game. I would need to be in bed by 10 just to get off my feet for the night. Make sure I'm in the bed. If it's an 8 p.m. game the night before, I'm usually gonna play video games. It's pretty funny that you asked that. Probably gonna chill. Play some games. Chill with the family. That morning, I eat breakfast, and the difference is a 1 p.m. game; sometimes I don't really need breakfast. I eat like (quick) food, and I go, but for the 8 p.m. game, I'll eat actual breakfast. And then the 8 p.m. game, I'd take a nap throughout the day, and then it's game time.

This conversation was edited for clarity.

