CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs to address this offseason, including the safety position.

One stat shows just how dire the back end of Cincinnati's defense has become in recent seasons.

The Bengals have combined for the lowest safety grade as a unit over the past three years (53.7) according to Pro Football Focus.

Jessie Bates III left in free agency following back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances. Since then, the Bengals have had the worst safety play in the NFL.

Caleb Downs to the Rescue?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF mocked Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to the Bengals at No. 10 overall in their most recent mock draft.

"Downs would change the team's trajectory at the position after garnering an elite 93.6 PFF overall grade for his college career," Max Chadwick wrote.

Plenty of people will discuss positional value with Downs, but the Bengals need an identity on defense. If he can come in, make an instant impact and change Cincinnati's defense, then he's absolutely worth the 10th overall pick.

Jordan Battle

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) celebrates the Bengals 27-31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025. | Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Battle is entering his fourth season with the Bengals. He's flashed potential, despite being inconsistent. The Bengals should absolutely sign a proven safety in free agency and not go into the 2026 NFL Draft banking on Downs falling to them at No. 10.

Battle had a career-high 125 tackles and four interceptions in 2025. He can be a solid starter if the pieces around him are better. That doesn't mean the Bengals should pass on Downs, even if they sign a safety.

A safety room of Battle, Downs and a free agent would turn a major weakness into a strength. Regardless of what happens, the PFF stat proves that the Bengals desperately need to be better on the back end if they're going to significantly improve on defense next season.

Check out the full mock draft here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok