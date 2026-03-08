Bengals Predicted to Poach 26-Year-Old DB From Chiefs in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have the opportunity to take themselves from a sub-.500 team last season to a Super Bowl contender with one successful offseason. All they need to do is upgrade the defense across the board and they're going to be a force in the AFC.

But it's much easier said than done.

The Bengals need to upgrade their defense across the board. They need help on the defensive line. They need help at linebacker. They need another safety to bolster the defense from the back end. And if I'm nit picking, they could use another cornerback if they can get their hands on a star.

As a result, the Bengals need to explore every avenue of adding to their team, whether it's free agency, the trade block, or the NFL draft.

Jacob Camenker of USA Today recently put together a list of one perfect free agent prediction for each team in the NFL. For the Bengals, Camenker predicted they would sign Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook away from Andy Reid and the Chiefs this offseason.

Bryan Cook is the perfect free agent for the Bengals to target

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball and is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Signing Geno Stone after his seven-interception season never quite worked out for the Bengals. Stone graded 76th among 91 qualified safeties in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, and allowed 14.5 yards per reception," Camenker wrote. "Comparatively, Cook graded as PFF's No. 4 overall safety, racking up 85 tackles and six pass defenses. He would go a long way toward stabilizing a Bengals secondary that has struggled immensely since its run to Super Bowl 56."

Cook was an excellent safety last season. Not only was he a good tackler with solid coverage ability, but he was able to play with his instincts in Kansas City's defense. This allowed him to make more plays than he has in years passed.

Adding him to the Bengals defense would certainly help stabilize the team from the back end of the unit. His ability to limit yards after the catch with his secure tackling would go a long way in Cincinnati.

Adding Cook could allow the Bengals to pass on Caleb Downs in the first round of the NFL draft, opening up the possibility of taking somebody like Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles, or Peter Woods instead.

The possibilities are endless for the Bengals this offseason, but they need to make multiple impact moves if they want to get back to the playoffs.

