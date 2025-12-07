Postgame Takeaways: Bengals’ Hot Start Spoiled by Two Late INTs in 39–34 Loss to Bills

CINCINNATI — The Bengals rushed out to a double-digit lead, but two fourth quarter turnovers cost them in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills in Buffalo.

The Bengals fall to 4-9 on the season. Here are our postgame observations:

Fourth Quarter Interceptions

Joe Burrow threw interceptions on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter. He was great for most of the game, but he threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter with the Bengals up 28-25. Cornerback Christian Benford made a leaping interception on a screen pass to Ja'Marr Chase. The pick-six gave the Bills their first lead of the day.

On the ensuing possession, Burrow threw a pass that was deflected by Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. A.J. Epenesa caught the interception to completely shift the momentum in Buffalo's favor.

They had the ball, the lead and they were in scoring position. The Bills went on to score a touchdown to take a commanding 39-28 lead with 3:03 remaining in the game.

Buffalo scored 21 points in less than five minutes of game time to secure the victory.

Christian Benford just made an incredible play… wow. The Bills have the lead for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/CRDMBB0D0T — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 7, 2025

Burrow was great for most of the game. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Burrow led the Bengals on four touchdown drives on their first six possessions of the game. He completed passes to eight different players.

Burrow hadn't thrown an interception in two games against the Bills, but that changed in the fourth quarter.

Forced Turnover

The Bills were in position to take the lead late in the third quarter. James Cook took Josh Allen's handoff at the 2-yard line. Jordan Battle and DJ Turner combined to knock the ball away from Cook.

The ball bounced into the end zone and Oren Burks recovered it to get the ball back to the offense.

Cincinnati only had one possession in the third quarter up to that point. Buffalo trailed 21-11 at halftime, but were poised to take the lead. Turner, Battle and Burks had other plans.

DJ Turner II and Jordan Battle force this fumble together. Oren Burks with the recovery. pic.twitter.com/Yj38Jvk2r7 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 7, 2025

Fast Start

Burrow and the Bengals scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game. Burrow was nearly perfect for most of the first half. He completed 12-of-15 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns on Cincinnati's first three possessions.

The Bengals went 7-for-7 on third down over that span and built a 21-11 lead.

Great challenge by Zac Taylor. This was ruled a touchdown after the review.



Joe Burrow is 12-of-15 for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Bengals are 7-for-7 on third down. They lead 21-11 with 3:18 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/K7o7dzMy1y — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 7, 2025

Tee Higgins led the Bengals with six catches for 92 yards and two unbelievable touchdown catches. Mike Gesicki was right behind him, finishing with six catches on six tarets for 86 yards and one score.

Defense

The Bengals' defense forced a big fumbled and a turnover on downs, but overall it was a rough day at the office for Al Golden's crew.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Bills ran for 183 yards. Allen also completed 22-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills tight ends (Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes) combined for 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next

The Bengals return home to play the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. ET. They're hoping to sweep the Ravens for the first time since 2021.

