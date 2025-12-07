Joe Burrow Meets with Bills Star After Bengals 39-34 Loss to Buffalo

CINCINNATI — A titanic battle between two of the game's biggest stars ended in an embrace on Sunday. Joe Burrow made sure to chop it up with Josh Allen after his Bengals team lost to Allen's Bills 39-34 on Sunday.

The defeat dropped Cincinnati to 4-9, but didn't keep Burrow from pulling the rare move of more chatter with a friend after the game. Sometimes you gotta tip your cap in the tunnel with a "love you bro." FOX19's Jeremy Rauch caught the moment.

This season is barely hanging onto the thread of AFC North contention heading into a game with Baltimore next week. Burrow just had his best outing of the season with 284 passing yards and three TDs on 25-36 passing (106.7 passer rating). Allen was even better, dropping a vintage four TD outing with one on the ground and 429 total yards.

He destroyed the Bengals' defense, which couldn't overcome two Burrow interceptions.

"We've got four games to go and show high-level execution, high-level play, playmaking," Burrow said after the loss. "I'm going to relish the opportunity to go out and play with these guys and continue to try to put on a show for everybody watching. I hope that comes across, and I know I'm going to continue to work hard to put myself in a good position to make plays."

Pride and joy are quickly becoming the only things left to play for as Burrow stares down the end of his 20s with one Super Bowl appearance.

Allen's still looking for that first dance with destiny.

Cincinnati has its final battle with Baltimore this season next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen catch up after all the dust settles.



Finished up with a hug and “love you, bro.”#Bengals @FOX19 #Bills pic.twitter.com/jUFetdvYAj — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 7, 2025

