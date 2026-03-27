Projecting the Bengals’ 2026 Starting Lines After Major Offseason Additions

The Cincinnati Bengals finished their 2025 season with their offensive line providing promise for the future. Meanwhile, the defensive line needs help in the coming weeks in free agency and during the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's who should start in the trenches for the Bengals this season:

The Bengals offensive line should see some similarity next year. Center Ted Karras is expected to return to anchor down the offensive line at center. He allowed a 2.59 percent pressure rating in 2025, which ranked 12 among centers last season.

Dalton Risner Should Keep his Starting job in 2026

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) looks on after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Bengals re-signed right guard Dalton Risner to a one-year deal earlier this month, which will slot him to the right of Karras for the 2026 season.

Rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild will most likely be in the mix to be the starter next season. Fairchild ranked at No. 17 out of 32 left guards last season, a good mark for his rookie season.

Right tackle Amarius Mims has quickly become the best lineman in that room. He's entering his third season with the team. Mims ranked at No. 14 out of 32 right tackles, a solid metric for the young offensive lineman.

Orlando Brown Jr. Extension

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year extension on March 12. There was some discussion about his future, but Cincinnati certainly believes the veteran can still play at a high level.

Brown Jr. ranked at No. 21 out of 32 left tackles according to PFF, but more importantly he ranked at No. 76 for penalties across all offensive lineman.

More Questions Than Answers on Defensive Line

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have far more questions in the defensive line room. With the loss of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai, the Bengals defensive line will need an upgrade. Below are the projected starters in 2026 on the defensive line.

Boye Mafe seems to be the plug and play at the edge rusher position for the Bengals after they signed him to a three-year, $60 million dollar deal. Mafe is seen as the replacement for Trey Hendrickson and should anchor the edge of the defensive line for the next few seasons.

Jonathan Allen will most likely start for the team at the defensive tackle position. Allen signed a two-year, $26 million dollar contract this past free agency cycle. Allen logged 29 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks last season with the Vikings.

Myles Murphy, the former Bengals first-round draft pick in 2023, had a decent 2025 campaign as he logged 5.5 sacks and 28 tackles. Barring injury, Murphy should be a starter in 2026.

The last defensive line starter will most likely be the Bengals first or second-round draft pick in the upcoming draft. Whether that is Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami or his Hurricanes teammate Akheem Mesidor, the Bengals have been predicted by many to take a defensive lineman in the first or second round. One more edge rusher would go a long way toward fortifying their new-look defensive line room.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.