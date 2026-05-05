Dexter Lawrence’s Latest Move Sends Clear Message About Commitment to Bengals

Dexter Lawrence hasn’t played a single snap for the Cincinnati Bengals yet, but he’s already making an impression off the field. The three-time Pro Bowler made a surprise appearance during Myles Murphy’s Gears & Grills Auto Showcase on Saturday at St. Xavier High School.

The event was open to the public, and proceeds directly supported The Myles Murphy Foundation, a non-profit organization founded to support underserved youth and families both in Cincinnati and Myles' hometown of Atlanta Georgia.

“It means a lot,” Murphy said of Lawrence’s appearance, in an exclusive interview with Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “I really respect him for just showing up and being here.”

Lawrence devoted time posing for photos and interacting with many of the Bengals fans in attendance.

“He was over here for over an hour,” Murphy said. “The more teammates can hang out outside of the locker room, it means a lot. It just brings us closer together.”

May 2, 2026; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence poses with a fan during Gears & Grills auto showcase hosted by the Myles Murphy Foundation at St. Xavier High School | Andrew Fox Miller

Murphy’s appreciation extended to all his teammates and the Bengals organization. The Bengals declined their fifth-year option on Murphy last week, but the edge rusher is “very hopeful” that he will remain in Cincinnati long term.

“The fifth-year [option] wasn't there, but that's not for me to worry about. I'm here to play football,” Murphy said. “I appreciate, everyone in the organization and my teammates and coaches.”

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin expressed the team’s desire to keep Murphy in Cincinnati beyond the 2026 season: "He’s a guy we are counting on not only this year, but we would like a long-term relationship with him.”

Lawrence, like Murphy, appears to share an appreciation for the city of Cincinnati.

"It's not New York, much slower, but that is my lifestyle," Lawrence said last month.

Lawrence has been participating in voluntary offseason workouts with the team and recently greeted fans at Paycor Stadium for the NFL Draft Party hosted by the Bengals. Saturday's appearance at Murphy's event is another example of the veteran defensive tackle embracing his new home.

Lawrence was a major addition to a Bengals defensive line that is now loaded with talent. Cincinnati also signed Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen in free agency. In addition, the Bengals drafted edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round of this year's NFL Draft.

Despite not exercising Murphy’s fifth-year option, the Bengals could sign the former first-round pick to a long-term extension at any point this offseason. Murphy will become a free agent next offseason if the two sides can't agree on a new contract.

You can watch our full interview with Murphy below: