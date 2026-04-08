Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals Best Second-Round Picks of All Time

Every spring as the NFL machine steamrolls toward the draft, so much of the focus is on the first round.

And rightfully so. That’s where blue chips and difference makers are.

But the second round can be every bit as important.

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Especially for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Their list of first-round picks is littered with whiffs, what-ifs and downright busts. But the second round has been arguably the Bengals’ biggest strength when it comes to identifying talent.

Sure, there are some whiffs in the mix, as is the case in any round for any team. But every Jackson Carman, there’s a Tee Higgins and Jessie Bates in close proximity.

Before we get to ranking the best second-round picks in franchise history, consider this:

Bengals Among Best Drafting Teams When it Comes to 2nd Rounders

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) gestures toward his bench as he walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

From 2000 to 2025, there have been 822 players drafted in the second-round.

The Bengals have drafted 27.

Those 27 players the Bengals selected in the second round have appeared in 2,639 games, which is second to the Philadelphia Eagles (2,685) for the most in the NFL.

And the Eagles have had three more second-round picks in that span.

We are talking about games played anywhere, not solely for the team that drafted the second-round pick.

A player that plays 150 career games is an excellent draft pick even if he only spends the first four years of his career with the team that selected him.

The 27 players the Bengals have selected in the second round since 2000 have started 1,883 games, which is second to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1,945). Remarkably, the Jaguars actually have two fewer second-round picks than the Bengals but still lead the league in starts.

Which teams are the least productive in finding second-round picks?

We’ll use average games played to determine that given that some teams are more active traders. The Jets, for instance, have only made 18 second-round picks since 2000.

So the teams at the bottom of the barrel for finding long-term talent in the second round are:

Commanders 63.5 games played per pick

Colts 66.7

Buccaneers 67.5

Patriots 68.3

Broncos 70.5

Titans 72.2

Ravens 72.5

The Bengals, on the other hand, are seeing their second-round picks average nearly 100 NFL games in their careers (and that includes guys drafted recently who barely hit the 50-game mark even without ever missing a contest).

The top seven in games played per second-round pick are:

Jaguars 101.3

Bengals 97.7

Rams 95.9

Cardinals 91.8

Chargers 91.3

Giants 90.4

Eagles 89.5

So let’s rank the 10 best second-round picks in Bengals history.

But first, a list of 10 honorable mention selections, including a kicker who went on to play 210 games and had the second most attempts of 50+ yards and third most makes in the NFL during the span of his career from 1976-1989.

Honorable mention: Chris Bahr (1976), Giovani Bernard (2013), Tyler Boyd (2016), Cris Collinsworth (1981), Carlos Dunlap (2010), Harold Green (1990), Joe Mixon (2017) Dan Ross (1979), Darnay Scott (1994), Eric Steinbach (125).

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III intercepts Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the first quarter of Saturday's NFL playoff game in Nashville. Bates | The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 10

Jessie Bates III (2018, No. 54 overall)

He started 130 of a possible 132 games during his five years with the Bengals, ascending to a captain’s role and made some pivotal plays during the team’s run to Super Bowl 56.

He was named second team All Pro in 2020 and made his first Pro Bowl (and another second team All Pro nod) in 2023 after leaving Cincinnati for the Atlanta Falcons.

Safeties drafted before Bates: Minkah Fitzpatrick (11), Derwin James (17), Terrell Edmunds (28), M.J. Stewart (53).

Dec 16, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) defends in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images

No. 9

Tee Higgins (2020, No. 33 overall)

Higgins’ story is still being written as he enters his seventh season with the Bengals and his second since signing a four-year, $115 million extension.

Higgins, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2025, ranks sixth in Bengals history in receiving touchdowns and is ninth in receptions (needing just 28 more to move into seventh).

Wide receivers drafted before Higgins: Henry Ruggs (12), Jerry Jeudy (15), CeeDee Lamb (17), Jalen Reagor (21), Justin Jefferson (22), Brandon Aiyuk (25).

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs to the field during pregame warmups before the NFL Preseason Week Two game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Xxx 081818bengalscowboys 06 Jpg S Usa Tx | Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 8

Andy Dalton (2011, No. 35 overall)

He guided the Bengals to the playoffs in each of his first seasons and was one of the front runners for league MVP in 2015 before he suffered a season-ending broken thumb in December.

He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2011 and made his first of three Pro Bowls that season.

Dalton still holds the franchise record for career touchdown passes and completions.

Quarterbacks drafted before him: Cam Newton (1), Jake Locker (8), Blaine Gabbert (10), Christian Ponder (12).

Sep 16, 1979; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals full back Pete Johnson (46) in action against the New England Patriots at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

No. 7

Pete Johnson (1977, No. 49 overall)

During the eight-year span of Johnson’s career, no player scored more rushing touchdowns than the bruising 252-pound running back from Ohio State.

Johnson’s 76 rushing touchdowns are more than Hall of Famers Earl Campbell (73), Walter Payton (69), John Riggins (68) and Tony Dorsett (59).

His 70 total touchdowns and 64 rushing touchdowns with the Bengals from 1977-83 are still franchise records.

Adding to Johnson’s legacy is the fact the Bengals traded him in 1978 for another all-time great in James Brooks.

Running backs selected before Johnson: Ricky Bell (1), Tony Dorsett (2), Tony Reed (37), Horace Ivory (44), Rob Lytle (45), George Franklin (47), Sidney Thornton (48).

Sep 13, 1998; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals receiver Carl Pickens (81) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions cornerback Bryant Westbrook (32) at Riverfront Stadium. The Bengals defeated the Lions 34-28. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

No. 6

Carl Pickens (1992, No. 31 overall)

The 1992 Offensive Rookie of the Year put together one of the greatest careers in Bengals history.

During his eight seasons in Cincinnati, Pickens’ 63 receiving touchdowns rank third behind only Cris Carter (87) and Jerry Rice (76).

He also ranked seventh in receptions (530).

Pickens made two Pro Bowls and still owns or shares the franchise record for most touchdowns in a season (17) and consecutive games with a touchdown (10).

He’s third in career receptions, career touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards.

Wide receivers taken before Pickens: Desmond Howard (4)

Oct 1970; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker (66) Bill Bergey during the 1970 season. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

No. 5

Bill Bergey (1969, No. 31 overall)

He finished second to Hall of Famer Joe Greene for the 1969 Defensive Player of the Year award by just two votes and went on to play 12 seasons.

Bergey started 66 of a possible 70 games in his five seasons with the Bengals before the team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Arkansas State product made five Pro Bowls and was named first team All Pro twice and second team All Pro thrice.

Bergey ended his career by starting Super Bowl XV for the Eagles.

Linebackers drafted before Bergey: Ron Protchard (15), Bob Babich (18), Ernest Calloway (28).

Sep 1, 1991; Denver, CO, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) on the sideline against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

No. 4

Boomer Esiason (1984, No. 38 overall)

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1988 MVP, Esiason played 187 games over 14 seasons that included two stints with the Bengals.

In his first run from 1984-92, Esiason threw 174 touchdown passes, which ranked fourth in that span behind Hall of Famers Dan Marino (270) and Warren Moon (175), as well as Dave Krieg (183).

And he was tied for seventh in passing rating.

Quarterbacks drafted before Esiason: None

Sept 23, 2007; Seattle, WA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (85) warms up before the game against Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

No. 3

Chad Johnson (2001, No. 36 overall)

He had the least inspiring rookie season of anyone on this list but rode a rocket to the outer edge of the Hall of Fame after that.

Johnson had at least 1,166 receiving yards in each of his next six seasons while finishing his career with six Pro Bowl selections, two first team All Pro honors and one second team nod.

He still holds the franchise record for career receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783) and touchdowns (66).

Wide receivers drafted before Johnson: David Terrell (8), Koren Robinson (9), Rod Gardner (15), Santana Moss (16), Freddie Mitchell (25), Reggie Wayne (30), Quincy Morgan (33).

Oct 14, 2001; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon (28) runs with the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Browns 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

No. 2

Corey Dillon (No. 43 overall)

Picking between Dillon and Johnson for this No. 2 slot was the toughest debate in creating the list.

But Dillon’s Hall of Fame credentials are a bit stronger than Johnson’s based on their positions.

Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame Monitor score for Dillon is 51.3 is lower than Johnson’s 62.7, but Dillon’s score is 17th highest among running backs not yet in the Hall), while Johnson’s is 62.69 (25th highest among receivers).

Dillon is the franchise leader in career rushing attempts (1,865), rushing yards (8,061) and 100-yard games (28).

He also set two NFL records – the single-game rookie rushing mark (246) and the single-game all-time mark (278). Those are the two highest totals in team history, and his 216-yard performance against Arizona in 2000 is third.

Dillon also owns the longest rush in team history with a 96-yarder against the Lions in 2001.

Running backs taken before Dillon: Warrick Dunn (12), Antowain Smith (23), Tiki Barber (36), Byron Hanspard (41).

Dec 11, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott R. Galvin-Imagn Images

No. 1

Andrew Whitworth (2006, No. 55 overall)

It’s only a matter of time before Whitworth is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Whitworth started 235 games during his 16-season career, which ranks fifth in NFL history among offensive linemen.

He made four Pro Bowls and was first team All Pro twice and second team All Pro once.

Tackles drafted before Whitworth: D’Brickashaw Ferguson (4), Winston Justice (39), Daryn Colledge (47), Marcus McNeill (50)

Bengals Ring of Honor Stocked with Second-Round Picks

Corey Dillion, former Bengals running back shows his jacket during the Ring of Honor presentation Monday, September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the 11 players in the Bengals Ring of Honor, only three were first-round picks – Anthony Muñoz, Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis.

Three were second-round picks –Dillon, Johnson and Esiason.

And five were selected after the second round – Ken Anderson (third), Dave Lapham (third), Ken Riley (sixth), Lemar Parrish (seventh) and Tim Krumrie (10th).

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