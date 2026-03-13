Recently Released Super Bowl Champion Could Give Bengals Defense Major Boost

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been as aggressive in free agency as the fans would have liked, but they have made some solid additions.

Adding Bryan Cook at safety is seemingly the move of their offseason. Boye Mafe is a huge addition on the edge, though the Bengals need another edge rusher. On Thursday, they added defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to the defensive line.

Cincinnati has brought in three noteworthy defenders, but they still have holes to fill, including nickel corner.

An intriguing cornerback option just hit the market.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that the Tennessee Titans have released cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. The Bengals should certainly be watching Sneed as he hits free agency.

"Titans are releasing CB L'Jarius Sneed, which will save Tennessee $11.4 million against the cap, per sources," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Friday. "Titans informed Snead’s agents, the Katz Brothers, of their decision today; Sneed now will become a free agent."

The Bengals could add Sneed to their roster. He would be an intriguing fit.

What Would Sneed's Role be in Cincinnati?

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs around Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have Dax Hill and DJ Turner II as their two boundary cornerbacks. They're not the best duo in the league, but they're two bright spots on the Bengals' defense.

Sneed would be a solid depth option behind these two.

There's also a chance the Bengals could add Sneed and move him into a nickel cornerback role. He's played boundary corner in recent years, which means he could play there again. But he does have experience in the nickel, which means he could fit with Hill and Turner.

Evaluating Sneed's Time in the Slot

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans L'Jarius Sneed (38) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In 2020, Sneed played 171 of his 439 total snaps in the slot. He heard a 68.4 grade from Pro Football Focus in the process. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Sneed played 543 of his 969 snaps and 546 of his 1,144 snaps at nickel, respectively. PFF gave him a 63.6 grade in 2021 and a career-high 77.7 grade in 2022.

Since then, Sneed has played almost exclusively on the boundary. His last above average year was 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs. As a boundary cornerback with the Titans, Sneed has struggled. His PFF grade in 2024 was a career low 36.3.

If the Bengals can bring him in on a team-friendly deal and get him to play at the nickel spot, he could help give them real depth in the secondary. It's also worth noting that Snead was teammates with Cook in Kansas City for two seasons (2022-23).

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