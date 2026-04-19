Bengals Still Have Work to do After Dexter Lawrence Blockbuster Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals upgrade their their defense in a big way this offseason. They added a slew of talented players in free agency, including Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen. On Saturday, the Bengals made a blockbuster move for Dexter Lawrence.

According to multiple reports, including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals agreed to a trade that will send pick No. 10 to the New York Giants in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. You can view our trade grade of the deal here.

After this deal, the Bengals' defense looks a lot better. Their push for a Super Bowl seems a lot more realistic. But what do the Bengals do next? What are the next steps?

Next Steps After Dexter Lawrence Blockbuster Trade Move

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This move could be the final blockbuster move for the Bengals this offseason. They don't need to make any huge additions at this point. But they could.

The first move they need to make is securing an impact player at pick No. 41 in the 2026 NFL Draft. They still need to target a linebacker over everything else. Their linebacker core is one of the worst units in the league. Adding somebody like CJ Allen, Jacob Rodriguez, or Jake Golday at pick No. 41 would be a steal.

The Bengals also need to target an edge rusher. Somebody like Joey Bosa or Cameron Jordan would be a huge addition for the Bengals. Jordan was one of the more productive veteran defensive ends in the league last season. He recorded double-digit sacks last season.

The Bengals could also target players like Jonathan Greenard or Arik Armstead. They could be available in trades or they could be cut, which would make them intriguing free agency additions.

The Bengals should be targeting a third wide receiver and a nickel cornerback, too. They could find both options in the NFL draft. If not, there are some veteran options still in free agency.

It would be surprising to see the Bengals make another big-star trade.

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