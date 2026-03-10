Report: AFC Contender, Bengals Rival Targeting Trey Hendrickson in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson still hasn't agreed to a new contract, but that doesn't mean teams aren't interested in the former NFL sack leader.

The Buffalo Bills are the latest team to inquire about Hendrickson according to Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com.

"Per source, the Bills have reached out on pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson," Talbot wrote on X. "Plenty of other teams in the mix as well."

Still Unsigned

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball away as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals led 17-7 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Afc Divisional Jan 22 485 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hendrickson remains unsigned. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the market for the former Bengals star wasn't as strong as some expected.

"You see the Houston Texans go out and give Danielle Hunter a $40 million a year extension. You see yesterday that Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL and give Jaelan Phillips $30 million a year. Trey Hendrickson sees himself in the company of those kinds of players,"Schefter said on Tuesday morning. "And so you would think that there would be a corresponding contract in that vicinity. But if there's not a team out there that's willing to give you $40 or $30 million, sometimes it takes a player a little bit of time to understand how the market works like that and to accept that just because Danielle Hunter might get $40 (million), you might not get $40 (million). Just because Jaelan Phillips gets $30 (million), doesn't mean you get $30 (million). And so right now he's talking to a bunch of teams, but nobody has met his price just yet. And he's a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price. And until he feels like he does, he's not willing to compromise on that."

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports is reporting that his asking price is much higher than teams are willing to pay.

"Teams that weren't in on Trey Hendrickson may get in on him as time goes on and his price aligns more with where the market views him," Jones wrote on X.

What Does It Mean?

This could mean something. It could mean nothing. Maybe Hendrickson's slower market allows for the Bills to get in the mix. Maybe the Ravens jump in it.

The Jaguars and Buccaneers have some level of interest as well. Hendrickson has 39 sacks in his last 41 regular season games. He's 31 years old, but he's been productive. Teams want that type of sack production on their team.

Don't be shocked if he ends up on a contender and potentially with one of the Bengals' biggest rivals.

