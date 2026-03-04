Insider Links Trey Hendrickson to Surprising Team as Free Agency Nears

With Trey Hendrickson set to hit free agency, many teams will be pining for the soon-to-be former Bengals services.

This should come as no surprise. Hendrickson still has immense upside even after an injury-plagued 2025. He was still the NFL sack leader (17.5) and defensive player of the year runner-up in 2024.

Teams like the Colts and Cowboys make sense for the former all-pro edge rusher, but there may be another team that Hendrickson could be eyeballing heavily according to Adam Schefter.

“I think that he would love to be in Tampa,” Schefter said. “I think he would love to be in Tampa. He lives in Ponte Verde. I don’t think the Jaguars have the requisite cap room for him. Tampa would be a great fit. I think in a perfect world, Trey would like to stay in Florida. No state income tax. But, he’s also open to going to the best possible situation.



“If Trey has a pick, I think he’d like to end up (with the Bucs), but we will see if it works out that way.”

Tampa makes sense as a possible landing spot for Hendrickson. Even though they missed the playoffs last season, they are still a team capable of competing at a high level.

Adding Hendrickson would fill the Buccaneers' need for a more potent pass rush, something they desperately missed last season.

Look for Tampa Bay to be one of many suitors for Hendrickson. The Colts are another team that could be in the mix for him. The same goes for the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are hoping to rebuild their defense. When Hendrickson was on the field for the Bengals, he was in the top four in major pass-rush categories with a 13.2% pressure rate, 61 sacks, and 11 sacks that resulted in fumbles with 11, dating as far back as 2021 when he first arrived in Cincinnati.

With edge rushers like Odafe Oweh, Boye Mafe, and Jaelan Phillips available in free agency, it would make complete sense for the Bengals to attempt adding one of those three players next week when free agency officially opens.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.