Report: Cincinnati Bengals Had Asking Price for Trey Hendrickson at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't trade Trey Hendrickson prior to Tuesday's deadline. The reigning NFL sack leader was reportedly available. Cincinnati was willing to deal him for a second round pick.
Teams that were looking to add to their roster, including the Dallas Cowboys, thought that was too much to pay according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The 3-6 Bengals had a compelling case to move Trey Hendrickson," Fowler wrote. "Teams I spoke to believed Cincinnati wanted a second-rounder for him. Dallas, which pursued Hendrickson, considered that steep."
If that's true and the Bengals were willing to move Hendrickson for a second round pick, then it's hard to blame them for hanging onto the All-Pro defensive end. He's in the final year of his contract and the Bengals are 3-6, but they shouldn't give him away.
Being firm on getting a second round pick back in return for a game changing edge rusher that finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting is a reasonable approach.
Still Alive?
Dan Graziano believes the Bengals made the correct decision and could still make a run with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
"As devastating as the past two losses have felt for the Bengals, they have reason to believe all is not lost," Graziano wrote. "They're 2.5 games behind a first-place Steelers team that is 28th in the league in total offense and has a plus-7 point differential over eight games. The Bengals have a head-to-head victory over Pittsburgh already and both games against Baltimore still to come, and they're averaging 38 points per game since Joe Flacco took over as their starting QB. If the Bengals can just find a way to play decent defense over the final two months, and if they believe Joe Burrow has a chance to come back in December, they still have a shot. Giving up on a season in early November is a heavy decision, and I can't blame them for not wanting to make it."
While a playoff run feels unrealistic at this stage of the season, there is some merit to keeping Hendrickson. They can still use the franchise tag on him this offseason, which could help facilitate a trade if they want to move on. They could also sign him to a long-term contract. That feels unlikely. If they let him leave in free agency, then they could get a compensatory draft pick in 2027. That pick would be dependent on what they do [or don't do] in free agency.
Check out ESPN's trade deadline recap and intel article here.
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast