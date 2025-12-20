CINCINNATI — A new report on NFL.com Saturday morning dropped regarding Zac Taylor's future in Cincinnati. It's an affirmation of The Athletic's report earlier this week. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport noted the Bengals head coach has two years left on his contract and expect him to return in 2026.

Taylor was asked about his contract this week, but declined comment and said he coaches every game with "last" time urgency.

"Despite a third straight non-playoff season and quarterback Joe Burrow's recent musings about the future, there are no signs the Bengals are preparing to make major changes," The article read. "Coach Zac Taylor has two years left on his contract, and all indications are that Taylor should return. Burrow's injuries -- including a severe turf toe injury that required surgery in September, costing him nine games -- have been a driving force in the team's struggles. Bengals owner Mike Brown believes in Taylor, who led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season and the AFC title game the year after, and historically has not wanted to pay coaches not to coach.

"Assuming Taylor is back, the biggest question is whether he'll make a defensive coordinator change for the second consecutive year. The unit has been one of the NFL's worst this season under Al Golden, as injuries to star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and first-round pick Shemar Stewart crippled the pass rush. But when Taylor was asked about the defense recently, he indicated beefing up the D-line to make the entire unit better was the priority, rather than wholesale changes. And there does seem to be an argument, as Cincy's defense from Weeks 11-15 gave up six fewer points per game and allowed nearly 70 fewer passing yards per game compared to the first 10 weeks. The Bengals also rank sixth in the NFL in takeaways since Week 11. Progress."

Cincinnati has three games left this season to assess young talent and continue pushing forward with winning tendencies. If Taylor returns they'll continue trying to topple NFL history in a whole other way, going up against the fact that no QB-HC combination has won their first Super Bowl after five-plus years together (since the 1970 merger).

The Bengals lean on patience, and things could all come together in 2026, considering their strong cap space projections to add talent. Still, there is a lot to prove after missing the playoffs eight of the past 10 seasons and Joe Burrow's injuries stacking up approaching his thirties.

