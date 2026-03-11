Report: Ideal Bengals Trade Target May Not Be Available After Latest Development

The Cincinnati Bengals have made two big moves to bolster their defense so far in free agency. They agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe.

Mafe is a high upside edge rusher who's seemingly on the verge of a massive breakout year. If he can take a big step and begin converting on sacks when he gets to the quarterback, the Bengals might have a star on their hands. Cook was one of the best safety options on the market, so landing him on a relatively affordable deal (3-years, $40.25 million) is a home run addition for Cincinnati.

But they need to add to the defensive line. And unfortunately for the Bengals, one of the best potential trade options might not even be on the trade block.

Jalen Carter not currently being shopped by the Eagles

The Bengals could consider trading for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Philly signed Jordan Davis to a new contract extension, which opened up the trade possibility. They might not be able to afford re-signing Carter, too, so a trade could make sense.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show that the Eagles haven't shopped Carter to this point. Schefter noted that this doesn't mean the Eagles can't or won't shop Carter, but he made a point that they are not doing so right now.

As a result, the Bengals will need to pivot to a few smaller additions for the middle of their defensive line. They can't afford to go into the season without a big upgrade at defensive tackle.

Who could the Bengals target instead?

There are a few options available for the Bengals to look into. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave could be the top option for the Bengals to acquire if they want to stay safe and affordable. The Vikings are waving him on Wednesday.

He could be the perfect option to slot into the middle of the defensive line because he's an excellent pass rusher from the interior as well as a stout run defender.

DJ Reader and A'Shawn Robinson could also make sense as fits, though they wouldn't provide the game-breaking ability that Carter would.

