Three Free Agent Defensive Linemen Bengals Could Still Target in 2026 Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals came into free agency with holes all over their defense. But on day one of the early tampering period, the Bengals addressed two of the biggest roster holes by agreeing to deals with Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe.

Cook is set to anchor the defense from the back end. He's a secure tackler with game breaking abilities. Mafe is on the verge of a breakout. His pass rush win rate is high, but the sacks didn't follow. That means that he's very close to being an eight to 12 sack player.

Still, the Bengals need to add more in free agency this offseason. Which defensive linemen can they target?

Minnesota Vikings DT Javon Hargrave

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is the perfect solution for the Bengals. The Bengals had the worst run defense in the league last season, so adding a stout nose tackle with game breaking ability would be a big win.

Hargrave also doubles as a solid pass rusher. With the Bengals losing Joseph Ossai and likely losing Trey Hendrickson, adding some pass rush ability from the inside would work perfectly going forward.

Detroit Lions DT DJ Reader

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reuniting with Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader could be exactly what the Bengals need. Adding a very solid run stopper alongside TJ Slaton in the middle of the defensive line would help the team in a big way. Reader is seemingly open to a reunion, so the Bengals should explore that possibility if it's affordable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Logan Hall

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14, not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hall could be the perfect solution and there aren't many people talking about it. The young defensive lineman is only 25 years old and he's still getting better.

Signing him to an affordable three- or four-year deal would keep him in Cincinnati through the best years of his career. He has the ability to rush the passer from the interior of the defensive line, which is hard to find in the NFL. Adding that production in a 25-year-old would be a big move in the right direction for Cincinnati.

