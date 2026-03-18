Sources: Former Bengals Draft Pick Leaving Cincinnati, Signing With AFC Contender

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals safety Tycen Anderson is Denver bound. The veteran safety has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos league sources have confirmed.

That means special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will be on the hunt for a new special teams ace. Simmons was hoping the Bengals would retain the veteran.

"I'd love that," Simmons said last month when asked about the team possibly re-signing Anderson. "I think it's a huge, huge factor for us. He's obviously a good player. I think that he's an important cog for us and he knows how I feel about him. We stay in touch a lot and have throughout his career. I've got a great affection for him. I have a great deal of trust and admiration for what he does and it'll be great to get him back."

Anderson's Opportunity

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Anderson never got much of an opportunity to play on defense for the Bengals, but he did prove to be a valuable special teamer. He played in every game in each of the past two seasons and 41 games in his four years with the Bengals.

The 26-year-old had 42 tackles in his four seasons. The Bengals selected Anderson in the fifth-round (166th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He joined the team and missed his entire rookie year due to injury. After that he never really got a chance to show what he could do on defense. It's unclear what his role will be in Denver, but sources say multiple teams were interested in signing him to be a key piece of their special teams unit.

Young Safeties

Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

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With Anderson headed to Denver, the Bengals will likely be banking on Daijahn Anthony and PJ Jules to step up—at least on special teams. It's a forgotten part of the game, but it's something Anderson excelled at. Without him on the roster, the Bengals are going to need some of their other young players to step up and fill that void.

It's worth noting that Cincinnati did sign safety Bryan Cook last week. Cook will pair with Jordan Battle on defense. That leaves Anthony and Jules behind them. The duo will likely battle for a roster spot in training camp. Cincinnati should address safety in the draft, possibly as early as 10th overall with Caleb Downs considered one of the top prospects in this year's class.

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