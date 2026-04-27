New Safety Bryan Cook Highlights Bengals' 'Most Aggressive' Offseason He's Seen

Bryan Cook was in the Bengals locker room on Monday as he continues to get offseason work completed at the facility ahead of his first season playing pro ball in his hometown. The Mt. Healthy High School product feels the message that "it's time to compete" loud and clear from the Bengals front office.

Cook broke down the exciting offseason in a chat with FOX19's Regan Holgate.

"From what I've heard, the guys are serious," Cook said about his initial Bengals impression. "And then they (the front office) are serious as well. I know some superstars on the team who are getting older in their years. I'm getting older as well. We all know this is a winning business, and the object is to win now, not years from now. So this was, I think, by far from what I've seen from the organization, the most aggressive offseason, and so that just shows not just for this team in the locker room, but also for everybody in the league that this is a serious team, and we are ready to compete."

Excitement Building

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook signed a three-year contract with the Bengals this offseason after starting for the Chiefs as a Super Bowl champion this decade. He's one of the stronger safeties in the league, posting an 83.5 Pro Football Focus grade last season, highlighted by an elite 5.6% missed tackle rate (sixth-best among qualified safeties last season).

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden is amped to see all this new talent in his system.

“Yeah, I think we want to be able to come at people in waves," Golden said about the trenches getting the biggest makeover. "I think we’ve established that now. We have great character in that room. We have leadership. Obviously, just being around Dex (Dexter Lawrence) the last four days, the impact that he’s made (already).

"You’re going to get a healthy B.J. (Hill) back. And, as I’ve been saying to the defensive staff all week, it’s like we’re not just getting Cashius and Dex, we’re also getting Shemar. We’re getting a healthy Shemar all offseason and all preseason. He’ll be exposed to all that. I know he’s got another gear left in him. I couldn’t be more thrilled the way it all worked out.”

All that new trench talent, plus Cook on the backend, figures to be enough for Cincinnati to contend this coming season, if the roster stays relatively healthy.

It's an exciting time at Paycor Stadium. Check out the full clip from Holgate below:

"The object is to win now."



Bryan Cook speaks on the #Bengals offseason and just how bought-in this locker room is to the FO's messaging. pic.twitter.com/AZ0ZLcKPbs — Regan Holgate (@HolgateRegan) April 27, 2026

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