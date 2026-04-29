Super Bowl Champion Bryan Cook Hammers Top Factor For Bengals During Spring Workouts

Bryan Cook had plenty of exciting comments at his Bengals locker on Monday. One of the newest members of the team is bringing a Super Bowl-winning pedigree (2022 and 2023 season champ with Kansas City) with him to his first Cincinnati season.

The unselfish star is trying to do everything he can to make this season last as long as possible on and off the field.

Team Together

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Building a team culture and identity is crucial in these lighter April and May months, so they can row together when times get harder.

"I would say building a team," Cook said about the most important factor right now. "Obviously, we have some great players, but how well can we be a team? How well can we work together? Because ultimately, that determines the difference in the end. So, yeah, that's what I would say to start, and obviously work and stuff like that. But we all know what we are here for? So the better we can be as far as chemistry and things like that, the better we'll be as a team. And then ultimately, that's what becomes dangerous."

Cook attended Mt. Healthy High School in Cincinnati and got to do what so many kids dream of playing football in this city: Sign a big deal with the hometown team as a latest career milestone.

There are still milestones to go in Cook's eyes, as he's singularly focused on whatever he can do for his new squad.

"I'm from here, so to bring back a Lombardi (Trophy), I'm just gonna leave that thought for you all," Cook said. "As a homegrown person, but then from a selfless perspective. You know, they're here for reasons too. They're here to get a Lombardi, and I feel like now it's my job to help the best I can, to give them the opportunity, and then to even think about seeing the joy on their faces, to know they accomplished it. Man, it's a beautiful feeling. So I'm just hoping to be part of something like that."

Cook will be one of Cincinnati's starting safeties this fall, likely paired next to Jordan Battle as both aim for their best career seasons in the league.

Check out the full comments from Cook via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia below:

Cincinnati kid Bryan Cook can only imagine what it would be like to bring a Super Bowl to his hometown for the first time pic.twitter.com/96UdZwjqsy — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) April 28, 2026

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