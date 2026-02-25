Standout Pro Bowler Reportedly on Trade Block: Why Bengals Should Make the Move

The Chicago Bears have permitted standout linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, and while Edmunds was expected to be cut by Chicago this offseason, a trade is something that the Bengals should absolutely be looking into for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Edmunds finished last season with 112 tackles (61 of which were solo tackles), two sacks, and 42 stops in 13 games, all while grading out with a 66.4 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with a run defense grade of 81.3 that ranked within the top 15 of all linebackers.

When Edmunds was not on the field for the Bears, his presence was sorely missed as a run-defender, and with him entering his age 28 season, he is still in the prime of his career.

Why Does He Fit?

Following Duke Tobin's comments at the NFL Combine, it feels safe to assume that the team will prioritize increasing their ability to stop the run to complement the pass rush better. Adding Edmunds would not only give them someone else capable of fulfilling that role, but also give them a proven leader at the linebacker position that could elevate Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Cartet, who both ranked near the bottom of the league at creating stops in the run-game.

It would also allow Al Golden to continue to develop Knight as a linebacker that can also come off the edge as a blitzer and create pressure on the quarterback.

Tobin and Taylor have both emphasized how important it is for leadership to emerge on defense, and after Edmunds was named a team captain for the Bears in 2023, and even continued to be a leader on the defense in the seasons that followed.

It is clear that he fits the mold of the leadership they seek on that side of the football and can still produce at a quality level, something that would be exponential for what has been an abysmal defense.

What Would Tremaine Edmunds Cost?

With the Bears $4.1 million over the cap, they will likely move on from Edmunds regardless of whether they find a trade partner, as a trade/cut would save $15 million against the cap, as he is due $13.9 in base salary for 2026 for the last year of his current contract, and a roster bonus of $1 million on the 5th day of the new league year.

Considering these circumstances, it makes sense that the Bengals could trade one of their sixth round picks that they have in the 2026 draft or maybe even land the veteran by swapping picks with Chicago.

Why Does It Make Sense?

The Bengals need a veteran linebacker who is capable of leading the unit next year. Adding Edmunds at a rate that would be cheaper than that of Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who is projected to receive north of $16 million per year, would be ideal.

Edmunds has provided a solid floor level of play ever since he got to Chicago, and even did so before with the Buffalo Bills.

That is the exact type of player that they need to add to the defense at linebacker, someone who can still produce quality levels of production and lead a group of young players to potentially hit their ceiling at the NFL level.

