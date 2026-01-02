Video Breakdown of How Bengals Can Maximize the Joe Burrow Era

CINCINNATI — The Bengals face plenty of questions this offseason. They're 6-10 on the year and will finish with their worst record since 2020 (Joe Burrow's rookie season) regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game.

What should the Bengals do this offseason? That's a question that should've been asked weeks ago.

We know Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin and the rest of the organization is expected to return. Should they?

It's one of the many questions I answered in my latest video for Cincinnati Bengals Talk. From Taylor's future, to their free agent plan and how it's impacted their drafting, I created a plan detailing what I would do if Mike Brown let me make the offseason decisions.

Check it out in the video below:

Worst Season Since 2020

The Bengals will have the highest draft pick they've had since 2021. They're currently scheduled to pick 10th in the 2026 NFL Draft. They could fall as low as No. 12 with a win over the Browns on Sunday. They could also move up to as high as eighth overall. Regardless, the Bengals will be in position to add a high-end player in this year's draft.

Check out the 2026 NFL Draft order entering Week 18 below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: 2–14

2. New York Giants: 3–13

3. New York Jets: 3–13

4. Tennessee Titans: 3–13

5. Arizona Cardinals: 3–13

6. Cleveland Browns: 4–12

7. Washington Commanders: 4–12

8. New Orleans Saints: 6–10

9. Kansas City Chiefs: 6-10

10. Cincinnati Bengals: 6–10

11. Miami Dolphins: 7–9

12. Atlanta Falcons (Los Angeles Rams own the Pick) 7–9

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7–9

