Five Reasons Why the Cincinnati Bengals Will Win the AFC North in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals will go into 2026 hoping to win the AFC North for the first time since 2022. With a full offseason for quarterback Joe Burrow to get healthy, and decisions to make on defense regarding the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals should be primed and ready to go. Here are the five reasons why the Bengals will win the AFC North in 2026:

1. Stability Issues With Division Rivals

The other three teams in the AFC North have a new head coach and coaching staff. This should play into the Bengals favor as it can take a few weeks during the season for a new system to be properly implemented. There won’t be too many new faces in Cincinnati and the stability should lead to success.

2. No Offseason Distractions

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks the sideline before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year’s offseason was marred with distractions throughout the organization. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' contracts were hanging over everyone's head. Trey Hendrickson's contract situation lasted throughout training camp. This time around there should be no distractions and the locker room can focus on football.

3. The Schedule

The Bengals have plenty of winnable games on their 2026 schedule that should lead to at least 11 wins. They play the Dolphins, Saints, Titans, Commanders, Panthers, and Browns twice. Out of those seven games it’s likely the Bengals will be favorites in all of them. If the Bengals can win six out of those seven matchups, they would be in a position to win the division for the first time since 2022.

4. The Draft

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals are picking at No. 10 overall, their highest draft pick since 2021 when they took Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall selection. The Bengals will have their pick of the litter on the defensive side of the ball with the No. 10 spot, with safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) being a player that has been predicted to land in Cincinnati. If the Bengals can find an instant impact player at No. 10 overall, the defense should see a big improvement next season.

5. Joe Burrow

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If Burrow can stay healthy the Bengals should win the AFC North. If Burrow is fully healthy and the Bengals don't win the AFC North then questions will continue to be asked about coach Zac Taylor and his future. Burrow’s career has been marred with injury, and a healthy 2026 would not only do wonders for his career, it would also boost his confidence going into the playoffs.