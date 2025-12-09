What's Next for Former Bengals WR Jermaine Burton After No Team Claimed Him on Waivers?

CINCINNATI – Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton went unclaimed on waivers, meaning he becomes a free agent who can sign with whatever team he wants.

If any are interested.

The Bengals waived their troubled 2024 third-round pick Monday afternoon after suspending him for Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

After a tumultuous rookie season marred by missed meetings and practices in addition to legal and civil issues, Burton’s issues continued this year, leading to him being inactive for every game.

He was a healthy scratch for the first 10 games.

Burton appeared on the injury list twice this season. The first was due to an illness that kept him out of the Thursday practice in Week 11 before the road game against the Steelers.

The receiver returned and was a full participant Friday, but then then team ruled him out Saturday and he didn’t make the trip to Pittsburgh.

The day before the Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, Burton suffered an ankle injury in a jog-through and did not make the trip to Baltimore.

Last week, he was a full participant each day but did not travel to Buffalo, leading to the team declaring him out on Saturday and then announcing he was suspended Sunday.

That cost him $59,320, which is 1/18th of his game salary.

Then they waived him Monday.

"We wish him the best," head coach Zac Taylor said after announcing the receiver’s release. "I think everybody worked really hard at it and wish him the best."

Cutting Burton saves the Bengals $2,485,200 in salary, but it will force them to absorb $1,563,481 in dead money for a net savings of $921,719.

Burton finished his Bengals career with four catches on 14 targets for 107 yards.

He had 13 kick returns for a 29.1-yard average, which was eighth best in the league among players with at least 13 attempts.

The Bengals appeared encouraged by how Burton handled the offseason, but he clearly lost the trust of his teammates and coaching staff.

Not only has he been sidelined all season, but no one in the building has said that he should be on the field.

Burton's lack of consistency and inability to be where he was supposed to be on multiple occasions cost him a chance to get on the field and contribute despite his rare ability to make plays downfield, which should've complimented Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok