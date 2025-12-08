CINCINNATI — The Bengals are releasing Jermaine Burton on Monday. The wide receiver was suspended for their Week 14 loss against the Bills.

Zac Taylor made the announcement on Monday.

"We wish him the best," Taylor said. "I think everybody worked really hard at it and wish him the best."

The Bengals suspended Burton for the Bills game. That cost him $59,320, which is 1/18th of his game salary.

The news comes after the team announced Burton didn't travel with the team on Saturday. It's just the latest issue in what has been a rocky two years in Cincinnati for Burton.

The second year pro was hoping to bounce back after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He finished with four catches for 107 yards last season. The Bengals took Burton in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bengals appeared encouraged by how Burton handled the offseason, but clearly lost the trust of his teammates and coaching staff. Not only has he been sidelined all season, but no one in the building has said that he should be on the field.

He's been healthy for the majority of the season, but didn't find his way onto the field. Now he'll hit waivers and 31 other teams will get a chance to add Burton. .

Burton's lack of consistency cost him a chance to get on the field and contribute. He has rare ability to make plays downfield and his play style should've complimented Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins well.

Instead, he didn't get on the field in his second season. The Bengals took a risk when they picked Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The risk clearly didn't pay off.

