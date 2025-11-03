Zac Taylor Isn't Sure if Bengals Can Fix Issues on Defense
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knew the significance of Sunday's game against the Bears.
A win would've gotten them to 4-5 and some important momentum ahead of the bye week. It would've kept them in second place in the AFC North and kept any realistic playoff hopes alive.
A loss would put their season on the brink. That's exactly what happened with the Bears beating the Bengals 47-42.
The Bengals' defense has allowed 86 points over the past two games. Cincinnati is 0-2 during that stretch, despite scoring 80 points.
"I just can’t believe it. Can’t believe it. The game was right there, and we just don’t find a way to get it done," Taylor said after the game. "The game was right there, and all we have to do is make one play. Just one play."
The Bengals made a bunch of plays down the stretch, but they were on offense and special teams. From Joe Flacco throwing two touchdowns in less than a minute of game time to Oren Burks recovering a perfect onside kick by Evan McPherson—it felt like the Bengals were going to pull off a miracle win.
They rallied from being down 41-27 with 1:47 remaining to taking a 42-41 lead with 49 seconds left.
The game should've been over. But it wasn't. The Bengals' defense had other plans.
Caleb Williams threw two incompletions, before scrambling for 14 yards and a first down. On the very next play he found Colston Loveland 23 yards downfield. If the Bengals knew how to tackle, it would've put Chicago in position for a long field goal. Instead, Loveland ran through a poor tackle attempt by Jordan Battle and ran into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown.
"Get him on the ground, force them into a tough field goal," Taylor said. "At that point, once the play’s been completed, and make them execute. And again, we didn’t get him on the ground. They scored a touchdown. Game over.”
The Bengals' tackling issues are well documented. Taylor knows it. Defensive coordinator Al Golden knows it. The team knows it. Will they be able to fix it?
Even Taylor is unsure.
"We're going to do everything we can to find a way," Taylor said. "I think it's impossible for me to say 'yes or no.' We've been trying everything we can so we'll just keep working at it."
That's the first time we've heard him say he wasn't sure if the issues can be fixed. If this defense can turn it around.
It could be something. It could be nothing. It's certainly noteworthy.
