Zac Taylor Shares League-Wide Reaction to Joe Burrow’s Flag Football Performance

Star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently took part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic held in Los Angeles, in promotion of the sport coming to the Summer 2028 Olympics.

Burrow was one of the many past and present stars selected to the classic and was selected as co-captain of the Wildcats FFC with Washington Commander quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Wildcats took on the Founders FFC and the US National Team in a round-robin style event, which saw Burrow and the Wildcats finish as runners-up to the national team, losing 24-14 in the championship.

Across the three games, Burrow completed 30-of-41 passes for 196 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

The Elephant In The Room

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is injured on a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Burrow is no stranger to an injury, having missed nine games last season due to a turf toe injury that required surgery. In 2023, the AFC North quarterback was injured for seven games with a right wrist injury. He suffered his first major injury coming in his rookie season, where the former Heisman winner suffered a torn an ACL and MCL.

Naturally, some were worried about Burrow playing in a flag football game. Especially because he took multiple hits, planted on his surgically repaired toe and dove into the end zone.

Dan Hoard shared an interesting comment about head coach Zac Taylor's reaction on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

“He was watching the NCAA tournament at the time, but he said his phone was blowing up," Hoard said. "You know, [with] every other coach and scout saying ‘What's Burrow doing?’"

Burrows Comments Spark Potential Role In 2028 Olympics

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC quarterback Joe Burrow carries the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prior to even stepping onto the field, Burrow made it clear that he'd like to represent the United States in the 2028 Olympics.

"I've always wanted to play in the Olympics," Burrow said. "I've never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal is something that I've thought about -- a moment like that -- for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."

In the meantime, Burrow is hoping to find more success on the field. After reaching both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl in two of Burrow’s first three years, things have gone south for the Bengals. They've posted a 24-27 record and haven't makde the playoffs over that span.

Listen to the entire Bengals Booth Podcast below: