Zac Taylor Shares League-Wide Reaction to Joe Burrow’s Flag Football Performance
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Star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently took part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic held in Los Angeles, in promotion of the sport coming to the Summer 2028 Olympics.
Burrow was one of the many past and present stars selected to the classic and was selected as co-captain of the Wildcats FFC with Washington Commander quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Wildcats took on the Founders FFC and the US National Team in a round-robin style event, which saw Burrow and the Wildcats finish as runners-up to the national team, losing 24-14 in the championship.
Across the three games, Burrow completed 30-of-41 passes for 196 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
The Elephant In The Room
Of course, Burrow is no stranger to an injury, having missed nine games last season due to a turf toe injury that required surgery. In 2023, the AFC North quarterback was injured for seven games with a right wrist injury. He suffered his first major injury coming in his rookie season, where the former Heisman winner suffered a torn an ACL and MCL.
Naturally, some were worried about Burrow playing in a flag football game. Especially because he took multiple hits, planted on his surgically repaired toe and dove into the end zone.
Dan Hoard shared an interesting comment about head coach Zac Taylor's reaction on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
“He was watching the NCAA tournament at the time, but he said his phone was blowing up," Hoard said. "You know, [with] every other coach and scout saying ‘What's Burrow doing?’"
Burrows Comments Spark Potential Role In 2028 Olympics
Prior to even stepping onto the field, Burrow made it clear that he'd like to represent the United States in the 2028 Olympics.
"I've always wanted to play in the Olympics," Burrow said. "I've never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal is something that I've thought about -- a moment like that -- for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."
In the meantime, Burrow is hoping to find more success on the field. After reaching both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl in two of Burrow’s first three years, things have gone south for the Bengals. They've posted a 24-27 record and haven't makde the playoffs over that span.
Listen to the entire Bengals Booth Podcast below:
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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10