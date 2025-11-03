NFL Rules on Jets Hit That Sidelined Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson - Full Week 8 Infraction List
CINCINNATI – There were a lot of people criticizing New York Jets guard John Simpson for the shot he delivered to the back of already injured Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson in Week 8.
But Simpson was not penalized on the play.
Nor was he fined.
The NFL announced the fines for the Week 8 games, and it’s one of the smallest lists we’ve seen since they started publicly disclosing disciplinary actions in 2023.
Only 10 players were fined in Week 8, with the amounts ranging from $5,790 for a blindside block to a pair of $46,372 for a player’s second hip-drop tackle infraction of the season.
If there is a number in parenthesis after the player’s name, that’s how many fines he has drawn this year.
And if there is a * after the dollar amount, that indicates a play that was not penalized by the officials.
Leonard Floyd, Falcons, Facemask, $11,593
Marlon Humphrey (2), Ravens, Use of Helmet, $46,371*
Joey Bosa, Bills, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172
Blake Cashman, Vikings, Use of Helmet, $23,186*
Dallas Turner, Vikings, Launch, $19,907
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Giants, Use of Helmet, $23,186*
Jeremiah Trotter, Eagles, Blindside Block, $5,790*
DK Metcalf, Steelers, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172
Frankie Luvu (2), Commanders, Hip-Drop Tackle, $46,372*
Quan Martin, Commanders, Hit on Defenseless Player, $11,572
Five of the 10 plays that resulted in fines were not penalized by officials.
For the season, there have been 146 fines and only 64 (43.8percent) were flagged on the field.
Almost all hip-drop tackles go unpenalized because of how hard it is to officiate all of the elements need to make that an infraction in the moment.
Here are the team leaders in number of fines through eight weeks, including all four NFC East members.
Dallas Cowboys, 14
Philadelphia Eagles, 9
Detroit Lions, 8
Los Angeles Chargers, 7
Tennessee Titans, 6
New York Giants, 6
Washington Commanders, 6
