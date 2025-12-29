Josh Allen Injury Update Doesn't Impact Jets vs. Bills Opening Odds for NFL Week 18
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been dealing with a foot injury this season, and he appeared to aggravate it on Sunday in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following the game, Allen had X-rays on his foot, which came back negative, and he insisted that it didn't impact him against Philly.
With the Bills locked into a wild card spot, it'll be interesting to see if Allen is on the field in Week 18, although Buffalo is still trying to secure the best seed possible in the AFC.
Oddsmakers seem to think that Allen will be under center in Week 18, as the Bills opened as 11.5-point favorites in their Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets. Those odds have not changed at DraftKings as of Monday morning.
Allen has not looked himself in the past two games, failing to throw a touchdown over that stretch, although he did find the end zone on the ground in Week 17. The Bills quarterback has officially fallen out of the MVP race as well with the New England Patriots clinching the AFC East.
Buffalo has fallen to the No. 7 seed in the AFC, but it could move up depending upon how it fares in Week 18. If the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers lose (they're also 11-5), Buffalo could move all the way up to the No. 5 seed. However, it does not hold the tiebreaker over the Texans, so if Houston wins, the Bills can only move up to the No. 6 seed.
This season, Allen has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also made an impact running the ball, carrying it 112 times for 579 yards and a whopping 14 rushing scores.
This is the third season in a row where Allen has found the end zone double-digit times on the ground.
As long as he suits up in Week 18, the Bills should remain massive favorites at home against the tanking Jets.
