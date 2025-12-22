Cincinnati Bengals Select Top ACC Defender In Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are still holding a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins. Pro Football Focus's Gordon McGuinness thinks they should stay in that area of the country for their top draft pick.

He has Cincinnati taking Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain with the ninth pick in the draft.

"The Bengals are still looking to bolster a struggling defense," McGuinness wrote. "It would be fitting for them to draft an edge defender who has question marks about his measurables, but was a stud production-wise a year after doing the opposite last year by picking Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart. Bain has earned PFF overall grades of 87.6 and 91.7 in run defense and as a pass rusher, respectively, in 2025 and has the size to kick inside to rush in obvious passing situations."

Bain is currently ranked first on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board among all edge rushers and and is the fourth-best player overall. Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk is right behind him at 10th overall.

It's hard to have too much pass rush in the NFL, and even more so when you could lose players like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency.

Cincinnati will have plenty of free agency decisions to make at that spot before the draft. Myles Murphy has done a nice job down the stretch of this season at defensive end, but he can't do it all on his own.

"Yeah, like you just said, finish out your season strong, continue to get better, and head into next season confident," Murphy said about his approach in the last two games of the season. "You want to put good football on tape, like Coach just said, let's be confident going into next season."

