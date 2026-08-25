'Older Guys Will Coach You Up' - Landon Robinson Feeling Veteran Impact as 2026 Preseason Continues

Landon Robinson is feeling the love and support from his older defensive teammates this preseason. The Bengals 2026 seventh-round pick has made splash play after splash play over the first two preseason outings and is getting coached up by the older guys as well.

The starters aren't wasting time while affording most of these reps to the young guys. They are dialed into each play and helping guys like Robinson learn from mistakes and grow faster than they might on their own.

Stacking Outings

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) prepares for the snap against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive tackle discussed that effect with CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia after the 27-9 win over Chicago on Saturday. The Navy product posted three tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in the victory.

"Yeah, I think the older guys, when you go out there, you make a good play, and then you go out and you make a not-so-good play. The older guys will kind of coach you up and be like, 'Hey, just work on this, play this block this way, and just go back and watch the film. Be consistent with that,'" Robinson noted.

The pesky defender has a 62.2 Pro Football Focus grade this preseason (including a 77.1 pass rush grade) across 102 snaps.

He's getting a ton of run to prove why he should be part of the 2026 Bengals roster.

"Yeah, I think every day you just try and come out and just get better every single day," Robinson said. "So being able to have the opportunity to go against their starters, that's a lot of really good experience there. So the in-between plays that you talked about, just being able to go out there and just be consistent with your job. I think that's something that I'm continuing to get better at ... It was a lot of fun. You go out there, you celebrate with your teammates, and just being able to go out there and have the older guys watching you do that is just such an honor. So just gotta just keep doing it."

Check out the full comments from Robinson below:

Landon Robinson confirms what everybody has been saying in the locker room about the veteran presence of the defensive players. “I think the older guys. I think you know when you you go out there, you make a good play, and then you go out and you make a not so good play. The… pic.twitter.com/3ghn7kVvvc — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 23, 2026

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