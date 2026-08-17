'Represent You Can Do It' - Landon Robinson Reveals NFL Motivating Factors Following Strong Bengals Debut

Landon Robinson is turning heads in more ways than one during his first NFL training camp. The Navy product had a few nice moments in the Bengals' 16-14 preseason win over the Lions on Thursday, and he dove into the performance with FOX 19's Joe Danneman.

Robinson logged 45 snaps in his first preseason game, posting a solid 70 Pro Football Focus grade, including two pressures, one sack, and two stops.

Military Mantra

Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson is showing his why every day on the field. He wants to prove you can carve out an NFL career from a military academy profile.

"My family. I think being able to represent the United States Naval Academy and the military in general, being able to just go out there and represent that you can do it through the military and don't let anything hold you back from that. And I'm just proud to be able to represent that," Robinson said.

Robinson was a monstrous impact player at Navy, and he looked like he belonged against a backup-laden Lions team.

He may not get many reps against starters the rest of the preseason, but you can only beat what's put in front of you. Two more performances like Thursday should give him a very strong shot at making the final 53-man roster.

"I think I played pretty well. I think there's always room for improvement. You go back and watch the film, and you see, 'Oh, I could have done better on that technique. Oh, I could have done better there. I could have seen this quicker.'" Robinson said, dissecting the outing. "So there's always something you can improve on. But it was definitely good. It's motivational to see that I can go out there and make some plays. It's a confidence booster for sure, especially as a rookie. So being able to just continue to grow on that don't get complacent, but continue to grow on that. Is how you'll get better."

Robinson and the team get a day off on Monday before rolling back into practice on Tuesday morning.

"Just make an impact wherever you can."



Two minutes with Bengals rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson on his first preseason game, his first training camp and the love he's receiving from his new fans. pic.twitter.com/yeG3O62sMz — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 16, 2026

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