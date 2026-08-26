One Bengals Offseason Acquisition Itching to Start 2026 Season

Cincinnati Bengals fans collectively held their breath on Tuesday when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suffered an injury during practice.

The Bengals star receiver gave everyone some good news after practice when he told reporters that it was "just a tweak" and that he felt fine.

Training camp injuries are the worst nightmare of every fan base, and the Bengals have had to deal with a few already. One of the team's biggest offseason acquisitions, safety Bryan Cook, has been one of the Bengals players who has dealt with a camp injury.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Cook has now been back on the field for two days. After practice on Tuesday, Cook spoke to the media about how he feels and his anticipation for the 2026 regular season slate.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) attends training camp, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's been hard," Cook explained when talking about his absence during camp with Jeremy Rauch of FOX19. "Film can only give you so much. Not having the ability to get in game reps has been a little different."

Cook said he did some individual drills and defensive back drills in his return to the practice field. The new Bengals safety confirmed that he was dealing with a minor hamstring injury.

"I'm buzzing with a lot of excitement right now," Cook said when talking about taking the field for the first time as a member of his hometown team this season.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) gestures during spring practice on at the Kettering Practice Fields on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati native spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In that time, Cook got to be a part of two Super Bowl winning teams. Now the veteran safety wants to bring that experience to a team that believes they are on the cusp of greatness this season.

Many believe the Bengals are in a make-or-break season. On paper, the roster is filled with talent in nearly every position. The only thing left to do is produce on the field.

Cook is one of the players who can elevate this team. Every conversation in the Bengals' locker room during camp has felt like a team that knows what they are capable of. September is approaching quickly, and the Bengals are hungry to prove their worth.

"I'm buzzing with a lot of excitement right now."



Two straight days of work now for Bryan Cook after dealing with a hamstring injury. He can't wait for week one and told us he's "ready to go."#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OwKzkiu3lx — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 25, 2026

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