Orlando Brown Jr. Highlights Key Chemistry Addition To Boost Bengals 2026 Offensive Line Camaraderie

Orlando Brown Jr. was all smiles during our chat this week. The Bengals starting left tackle is fresh off a new contract extension and is amped about the camaraderie that's already been brewing for him and the offense ahead of May workouts.

He has a big event coming up on May 9 as the Breakthrough T1D Cincinnatian of the Year. The organization formerly known as JDRF is holding a "Wild For A Cure" themed gala to highlight Type-1 Diabetes research and Brown, a staunch advocate for T1D awareness amidst its impact on his family.

Brown is entering Year 9 and noted a group togetherness with this offensive line unit off the field that is at the highest level he's seen since coming to Cincinnati.

Camaraderie Key

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97), center Ted Karras (64) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Just spending time off the field," Brown said about the biggest key to building a Super Bowl crew that rows together. "Sometimes, as a college football player, it's going to happen because you're in college and everybody's living in a dorm. The freshmen are in a dorm. If you're living off campus, you're really close to a teammate, so it's super convenient. Obviously in the NFL, guys have wives, kids, girlfriends, they might live 30 minutes away from each other. So you've got to really make those sacrifices in terms of commitment to spending time with each other.

"And to me, that's what it comes down to, man, like even just last night our whole offensive line got together. You know, (quarterback) Josh Johnson was with us. And that kind of stuff is so important. And to be honest with you, like those things weren't necessarily happening a few years ago. And those steps are beginning to take place, and to make sure that we're able to go out here and have great camaraderie amongst each other. So it's been huge, man, like I think the biggest thing is just guys spending time together off the field."

The entire starting offensive line is back to make a big mark this offseason after getting a full taste across the board of the tough assignments in a Zac Taylor/Joe Burrow offense.

Guys play on an island a lot more than the usual NFL blocker does due to Cincinnati's near-league-high pass rate. All of them have experienced that, can bandy knowledge back and forth about it, and start the spring workout program much further along than an all-new group would.

Brown, Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Dalton Risner, and Amarius Mims know full well what their assignments are. And now they can share those spearheads more.

"What's most important for our unit is growing, honestly, in so many areas," Brown said about the next step for the offensive line. "But you know, to me, I think taking that next step to kind of kill this narrative in the media, and I don't want that to be misconstrued with our approach. But we are top dogs, and we got a really special unit, and to be honest, like there isn't a lot of guys across the NFL that could play in this Bengal system and be as good as they are on a different team, just based on what's asked of us from a tackle standpoint, our centers and guards.

"Anybody that plays this sport will tell you, pass protection is the hardest thing to do, and the fact that you've got five guys that are leading their position in one-on-one pass blocks across the board throughout the course of a season. That's rare. And so for us, it's about us setting the tone."

A dialed-in mentality.

Check out more on the Gala here as Brown and the fellas keep working hard to lift that elusive Lombardi Trophy to close this coming season.

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