Bengals Offensive Lineman Takes Pay Cut Entering 2026 Season

The Bengals made a subtle tweak to a contract this offseason for one of their reserve offensive lineman. Salary cap expert Andrew Perrota noticed on Thursday via Over The Cap that the team cut Cody Ford's 2026 pay down to a league-minimum deal.

Ford has started 10 games for the Bengals since joining the team in 2023. He's never graded above 55.8 overall on Pro Football Focus since entering the league in 2019.

"Based on Over The Cap, it looks like Cody Ford agreed to a pay cut for 2026," Perrota posted on X. "Previously, Ford was scheduled to earn $2.9 million in cash (non-GRTD) in 2026. His new 2026 base salary (cash earnings) is down to the league minimum (for a player with Ford's number of credited seasons) of $1.3M. Cap and cash savings of $1.6M. This is not a restructure (base to bonus conversion), but rather a straight pay cut. Bengals have plenty of cap room to sign all of their draft picks and UDFAs and don't need to cut anyone to sign their entire class (drafted + undrafted)."

Shaving On The Margins

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61) celebrates after a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The team is seemingly making moves on the margins of the roster to try to keep maximizing the latest prime season for Joe Burrow. As of this writing, Over The Cap has Cincinnati slotted with $7.49 million in cap space, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

That's exactly what fans were hoping to see this offseason with the salary cap. Exhaust it as much as possible and load the roster with the most talent you can. Now, they didn't structure their big-name free agent addition contracts in the best possible way to maximize this season, but outside of that and restructuring Joe Burrow's contract, they've gone all in on 2026.

Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin are ready to get after it with this new team, headlined by Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the defense.

"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown, and our player personnel staff," Tobin said about the trade. "Dexter fits the vision we have for our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."

Check out Ford's updated contract at Over The Cap here.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 64,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.