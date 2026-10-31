Press Taylor Shares Zac Taylor's Hilarious Reaction to Jeffery Simmons Trade

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor had a fun exchange with reporters on Friday.

Taylor said he got a FaceTime call from his brother, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. It was uncommon for Press to receive a call from his brother on a Thursday while both coaches are game planning for their respective matchups.

Expecting some brotherly love or excitement for his success, Press was instead greeted by a smiling Zac Taylor, who said, "We play the Titans this week." Of course, Zac was referencing the big trade involving the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans on Thursday that sent four-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons to Chicago for two first-round picks and a day-three swap.

For Press Taylor and the Chicago Bears, this immediately strengthens their already stellar run defense and dramatically improves their pass rush, as Simmons already has four sacks this season. Chicago is looking to make it back to the playoffs but faces the gauntlet of one of football's best divisions: the NFC North.

The Bengals face just as tough a challenge as the AFC North, so every game matters, and Zac Taylor has every right to be excited that Jeffery Simmons is no longer a Tennessee Titan.

He even jokingly told his brother Press, "I am going to put in a couple more passes."

It is an easy joke to make when you look at how dominant Simmons has been this season and throughout his career. According to PFF, Simmons has the 3rd-most pressures among all interior defensive linemen and ranks as the 12th-best interior defender in football. Knowing they won't have to account for the four-time Pro Bowler on every snap, the offense can be even more dynamic and dial up an aggressive passing attack with extra time in the pocket, leading to the thrill of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki.

"I don't have to block him, but we're definitely glad he made it a little better for us with the game plan," Chase said this week.

"Two hours of anxiety last night is gone," Bengals center Ted Karras said.

That's what happens when game wreckers are no longer on the field. The Bengals look to keep the good times going with a two-game win streak and get the Jungle Rocking on Sunday as they face a young Tennessee Titans team.

For more on the matchup, go here. Watch video of Press Taylor sharing Zac's reaction to the move below: