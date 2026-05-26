Pressure Mounting: Former Bengals First-Round Pick Entering ‘Make-or-Break’ Season

Myles Murphy is entering the most important season of his NFL career.

NFL.com's Nick Shook recently named the Bengals' edge rusher one of the players facing a make-or-break 2026 season — and it's easy to see why. Cincinnati declined Murphy's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, putting the former first-round pick in a contract year. The option would have cost the Bengals roughly $14.5 million in 2027.

Shook cited Cincinnati's recent investment in edge rushers as a major reason Murphy's future with the organization feels uncertain.

"The Bengals' divorce from Trey Hendrickson was as predictable as they come, which helps explain why Cincinnati has spent so much draft capital on edge rushers in recent seasons," Shook wrote.

Bengals Have A Crowded Edge Rusher Room

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) celebrates his sack during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Cincinnati selected Murphy with pick No. 28 in the 2023 NFL Draft, added Shemar Stewart in the first round (17th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, and selected Cashius Howell with pick No. 41 in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also signed Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million contract in free agency this offseason.

That leaves Murphy in an incredibly crowded pass-rushing room, but it also gives him a clear opportunity to break out.

"This is where Murphy needs to strike," Shook wrote. "The former Clemson standout didn't see any starts until the 2025 season, racking up 10 of them in 17 games played. He logged a career-best 52 tackles (six for loss) and 5.5 sacks, offering a glimpse of what could be moving forward."

Murphy's production improved in 2025, but it still wasn't enough for the Bengals to commit to him through the 2027 season. It also doesn't mean his time with the Bengals is guaranteed to end after this year, but it does make 2026 feel like a true prove-it year.

To earn the long-term extension, he has to prove he can be more than a rotational piece. If he does not, Cincinnati will take a rinse-and-repeat approach with pass rushers, while giving Stewart and Howell opportunities to emerge as the guy.

For the team, the ideal outcome would be for Murphy to make the legitimate leap they're hoping for, giving the defense another reliable edge opposite Mafe, whom they allocated significant compensation for. All the pressure is on Murphy — a strong season could earn him a contract that could break the bank.

A quiet one? Well, that could make Murphy yet another draft investment in Cincinnati to fall short of expectations.

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