Questions About Joe Burrow's Future With Bengals Put to Rest by NFL Insider

There has been plenty of speculation about the long-term future of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow if the team were to have another disappointing 2026 season.

The reality? It's just the rumor mill finding new things to focus on. The reality inside league circles is that Burrow's situation is much more stable.

Despite a frustrating end to the 2025 season that prompted some soul-searching among the franchise quarterback and his teammates, both common sense and league executives suggest he won't be heading anywhere. In a recent league-wide article, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler addressed rumors about Burrow's commitment and the Bengals' stance.

"The Talk is Just Noise"

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks at a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 25, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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The primary reason for the "Burrow departure" storyline was his candid remarks at the podium late last year, when he admitted he didn't have "fun" during a tough 2025 season. Several NFL analysts have also noted a similarity between Burrow's limited postseason appearances and success and Matthew Stafford's early career, with Stafford having much greater success after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

While it certainly generates clicks as an interesting talking point, league personnel aren't buying into the trade hype.

"I just don't see them ever moving him," an AFC executive told Fowler. "I think all of the posturing on his end was to make sure they were doing what they could to make the team better around him. He's still too young and too good for them to move on."

An AFC scout also echoed the AFC executive's sentiment, noting that the only thing that can truly silence the speculation is success in 2026. It's a goal the Bengals front office has clearly pursued by adding several playmakers this offseason. Cincinnati was uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason, a potential signal of urgency as Burrow approaches his 30th birthday.

While the Bengals are all-in on 2026, Fowler noted a contractual technicality in Burrow's deal for due diligence purposes. Should the season — and the relationship between the team and Burrow — take a catastrophic turn, the quarterback's contract becomes "quite tradeable" in 2027. A trade would save the team $8.25 million against the cap and signal a major franchise reset.

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