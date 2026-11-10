Report: Bengals Trading For Defensive End Help Ahead of 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The Bengals have made a trade to boost their defense ahead of the deadline at 4 p.m. ET. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the team is adding Eagles defensive end Arnold Ebikite for a sixth-round pick in 2027.

It helps boost the team's defensive end depth after having to put Cashius Howell on injured reserve last week.

"Sources: The Eagles aren't done, trading edge Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 6th-round pick," Rapoport noted.

This is the team's first Deadline Day acquisition since 2024, when they traded for Bears running back Khalil Herbert in the final hours.

Cincinnati needed help along its defensive front and got it in the veteran, who has 16.5 total sacks in his career. He has 25 tackles with the Eagles this season but has been very consistent since entering the league in 2022.

Ebikitie has never posted a season-long Pro Football Focus grade below his current 60.5 mark in 2026 and has played over 2,128 snaps. He posted a 74.9 PFF grade last season and has yet to post a sack in 2026 but had six across the past two seasons (played 48% of the snaps for the Eagles this year, 25 tackles, two QB hits, 0 sacks in nine games).

He posted a 7% pressure rate this season, but had a monstrous 16.4% rate last season and could tap into that as a Bengal. According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the team is taking on the rest of his expiring deal this season worth $650,000, with another $3 million in incentives possible.

Cincinnati should be able to get him on the field and up to speed for Sunday night's massive battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Whoever wins that game will be in first at the top of the AFC North. ESPN's FPI currently gives the Bengals a 79.5% chance to win the division once January rolls around.

"I think all the divisional games going forward are going to be big games for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in Spain. "That's nothing new. I'm not going to talk the game down. It's going to be nice having our fans at home. I think they'll be fired up for this one, so we should have a great atmosphere. Now, again, it's just on us to handle the week the right way."

The 27-year-old newest Bengal will be rowing forward with his new team soon.

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