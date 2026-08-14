Rookie Jack Endries Opens 2026 Preseason With Bengals First Touchdown

The Bengals scored their first preseason touchdown of 2026 thanks to a nice play on defense from rookie Cashius Howell.

The edge rusher scooped up a fumble from Lions running back Jacob Saylors near Detroit's goal line, and Joe Flacco hit tight end Jack Endries on a nice fake play for the rookie's first taste of an NFL end zone.

Cincinnati's first-string offense struggled a bit with protection (especially Orlando Brown Jr.) but still moved the ball in the first quarter and posted three points thanks to a deep field goal from Evan McPherson.

Check out the first strike as Cincinnati tries to start the preseason with a home win over Detroit, plus drive logs for both scores so far:

4-yd Touchdown Pass

9:35 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to J.Endries for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W. Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & Goal at DET 4

3-yd Run

10:21 - 2nd

T.Brooks up the middle to DET 4 for 3 yards (A.Hassanein).

1st & Goal at DET 7

Field Goal Good

3:42 - 1st

E.McPherson 56-yard field goal is GOOD, Center-W. Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

4th & 4 at DET 38

Incompletion

3:52 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki [E.O'Neill].

3rd & 4 at DET 38

-1-yd Run

4:29 - 1st

C.Brown up the middle to DET 38 for -1 yard (T.Nowaske).

2nd & 3 at DET 37

7-yd Pass

5:06 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to DET 37 for 7 yards (E.Rakestraw; C.Izien).

1st & 10 at DET 44

7-yd Run

5:45 - 1st

S.Perine up the middle to DET 44 for 7 yards (C.Clark; N.Whiteside).

2nd & 1 at CIN 49

9-yd Pass

6:20 - 1st

J.Burrow pass short right to A. Iosivas pushed ob at CIN 49 for 9 yards (T.Harper).

1st & 10 at CIN 40

2-yd Pass

6:56 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample to CIN 40 for 2 yards (E.Rakestraw; T.Nowaske).

3rd & 2 at CIN 38

3-yd Run

7:34 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 38 for 3 yards (E.Rakestraw; C.Izien).

2nd & 5 at CIN 35

5-yd Run

8:05 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to CIN 35 for 5 yards (A.Lucas).

1st & 10 at CIN 30

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