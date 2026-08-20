Setting Realistic Expectations for Bengals Superstar Ja'Marr Chase in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a potential Super Bowl run this season behind quarterback Joe Burrow, superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and a new and improved defense. But the biggest reason to believe in the Bengals is their star powered offense.

FOX Sports recently suggested Chase was one of the favorites to record 1,250 receiving yards this season, which shouldn't come as a shock considering the fact that he's been one of the best wide receivers in the league since he entered the NFL.

"Smith-Njigba, Nacua and Chase are all heavily favored to reach the 1,250-yard mark once again in 2026," the site stated. "JSN is coming off a dream season in which he caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping propel Seattle to a Super Bowl title. Smith-Njigba had 1,130 receiving yards in 2024 after recording just 628 yards as a rookie in 2023. Can he follow up his breakout season? Meanwhile, Nacua also had an unbelievable 2025 campaign, catching 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"He recorded 990 yards in 2024 after bursting onto the scene with 1,486 yards as a rookie in 2023. Lastly, there’s Mr. Reliable: Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has eclipsed the 1,250-yard mark in three of his first five seasons, finishing with more than 1,400 yards in each of those campaigns. He’s also surpassed 1,000 yards in all five seasons, and if it weren’t for injuries, he likely would have topped 1,250 in all five as well."

What To Expect From Ja'Marr Chase In 2026

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during training camp, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase is one of the best weapons in the league. But 1,250 yards is quite a big ask. Chase has reached this mark in three of his five seasons in the NFL. In 2022, he didn't eclipse 1,250 yards because of injuries that limited him to 12 games.

Last season, Chase went for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns while Burrow spent a chunk of the season hurt. Even though Burrow was hurt for a few games, backup quarterback Joe Flacco targeted Chase as much as any quarterback targeted any wide receiver in the NFL.

With Burrow back at the helm, there's no reason to believe Chase will perform any worse than he did last year. 1,250 yards and eight touchdowns might be his floor for the year, as long as he and Burrow can remain healthy. It wouldn't be shocking to see Chase end up with over 1,500 yards if everything goes well. He's only been utilized more and more in the Bengals offense as time has gone on.

There's a reason the Bengals are paying him over $40 million per year.

Realistic expectations for Ja'Marr Chase: 1,200-1,600 yards and 8-12 touchdowns

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