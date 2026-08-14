Joe Burrow Shares Cool Story About Bengals Roster Candidate Following 2026 Preseason Debut

Joe Burrow had some glowing comments to rain on Cincinnati's top receiver from Thursday's 16-14 preseason win over the Lions.

Dohnte Myers led the team with three catches for 29 yards in the 16-14 win, and his journey from DoorDash driver to the Canadian Football League to current Bengal has been an inspiration for all.

Meyers drove all through the night this summer to make it in time for a Burrow throwing session.

"Number one, he just loves the ball," Burrow stated. "The week before training camp, I texted him. I was like, 'Hey, are you in town?' He was like, 'I can be.' I was like, 'Can you be here tomorrow at 11?' He was like, 'Yeah.' I came to find out he drove from Atlanta that night to be there to throw the next day. That's the kind of guy he is. He's had a great camp. He's quick, shifty, and understands what we're trying to do. He's played a lot in the CFL. He comes over here and hasn't played a lot in the NFL, but he's got a lot of reps under his belt. He's a guy that we've seen a lot of."

A Long Journey

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyers has been grinding to find a place in the league since going undrafted in 2023 and breaking out in the CFL, catching eight passes for 101 yards in his CFL debut two years ago.

He signed a futures contract with Cincinnati in January.

Burrow noted this isn't the first time Meyers has stood out.

"81, Dohnte (Meyers) looked really good. He's looked good all camp," Burrow declared. The near-catch that Noah (Thomas) made down there in the red zone was impressive. He's made plays like that all training camp as well. Those are the two that kind of pop out at you immediately."

Depth in the receiver room could be an important factor if the injury bug hits at any point this season. Meyers is trying to be one of those pieces, along with rookie Colbie Young, who Burrow also included in that offseason session.

The Georgia product posted two catches for 28 yards on four targets last night.

“I mean, I used to drive to school, so if Joe Burrow wants to throw, I'm gonna be here to catch, so that's how it happened.” Dohnte Meyers on his 7-hour drive to Cincinnati to catch passes from Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/uFo4wx3NUC — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 14, 2026

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