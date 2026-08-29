'Treat Every Day Like It's My Last' - Joe Burrow Endorses Staff, Urgency Continues as Bengals Preseason End

Joe Burrow is keeping the pressure on himself with less than two weeks to go until the 2026 NFL season kicks off. The star quarterback went through an in-game interview with CBS Sports' AJ Ross in the Bengals preseason finale and is treating "every day like it's his last."

Cincinnati capped the preseason with an undefeated record for the first time since 2006 and has stayed pretty healthy all summer outside of a few minor dings, all while building great depth.

"I'm just trying to bring a different mentality to my game and to my preparation. I'm trying to treat every day like it's now or never, trying to treat every day like it's my last. And try to go make it happen," Burrow noted before touching on his full confidence in the coaching staff. "I really think we have a great coaching staff. Those guys work really hard and give us a lot of answers to the test before we take it. … I really think we have one of the top staffs in the league."

Focused & Hungry

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws passes during warmups before the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philladelphia on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati's top player has been in the news with urgent comments like these over the past month, with talking heads spelling doom and gloom for the franchise if they don't meet lofty expectations this season.

It's all hot air surrounding a player who's never once indicated directly through the media he wants out. Burrow wants to win and is holding himself at the top of that accountability list, especially after the offseason Cincinnati's had. They've given him all the surrounding tools to light up the league in a couple of weeks and wrangle full control of a Super Bowl run.

He also dove into the fun he's having with a quarterback room that has over 40 years of combined experience in its meetings.

"It's been a fun training camp," Burrow said. "Obviously, Joe's (Flacco) a unique character. We've gotten to know each other over the last 10 months or so. That's been fun. And then Josh (Johnson) comes in and has the career record for most teams played on. To have a guy with that much experience has been great."

Burrow will know who he's rolling into the season with, final roster-wise, around 6 p.m. ET Sunday evening. Check out a snippet from the CBS Sports interview below:

"I try to treat every day like it's now or never. Trying to treat every day like it's my last." - Joe Burrow#WhoDey pic.twitter.com/s5FH46CL3G — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) August 29, 2026

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