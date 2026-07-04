Veteran Addition Looks to Solidify NFL Role, Help Solve Weakness for Bengals

The defensive additions from Dexter Lawrence to Bryan Cook have been the biggest storyline of what has been a historic offseason for the Bengals.

And while some may point to the team's lack of a big addition to the slot corner room, they still added a veteran who has something to prove in the NFL after a tumultuous start to his career in Ja'Sir Taylor.

Taylor was brought in by the Bengals to add competition for Jalen Davis at Nickel corner and further attempt to build on what Davis brought to the position last season when he provided solid play down the stretch.

Taylor Must Show He Belongs

New York Jets cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec.14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) | Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Since being drafted in the sixth round out of Wake Forest, Taylor has struggled to find his footing in the league after inconsistent play across defense and on special teams.

After spending the first three and a half years of his career with the Chargers, he was traded to the New York Jets last season, where he became a role player after starting twelve total games in Los Angeles.

While he has been inconsistent and his time with the Jets was largely forgettable, along with the rest of New York's team, Taylor managed to show flashes of solid play during his time with the Chargers, especially on special teams as both a defender and returner.

As for defense, it is believable to say that Taylor still has untapped potential at the age of 27. His best season came in 2023, when he totaled 534 snaps; 436 of which came in the slot, and totaled notched an interception with eight pass breakups, and allowed a passer rating of 72.8 across six starts.

Taylor may not be the big name signing for the nickel spot that many dreamed of this offseason, and there is a real chance that they opt to add another veteran to the slot corner room if none of the three players competing for the starting role impress enough.

Still, Taylor could prove to be a low-risk signing that pays off in a big way. Whether it is on defense as a starter or a key special teams player, this could be an under-the-radar move that fans and media look back on as a key addition.

Incredibly savvy play by Ja'Sir Taylor to block his man into the returner and essentially win his team the game pic.twitter.com/PlpkdheBxU — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) October 18, 2022

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