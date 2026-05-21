Where Does the Cincinnati Bengals Being Favored in 15 Games Rank All Time?

The Cincinnati Bengals are favored in 15 of their 17 games this season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

If those lines hold, that will top the franchise record of 14, set in the 2022 season.

Only the Los Angels Rams are favored in more games this year with 16.

The only two games in which the Bengals are not favored are Week 2 at Houston (2.5-point underdogs) and Week 7 at Baltimore (3.5-point underdogs).

There’s always a chance a hot start by the Bengals and a cold opening for the Ravens under first-year head coach Jesse Minter could flip that spread and lead to Joe Burrow and Co. being favored.

But don’t count on it.

The last time the Bengals were favored in Baltimore was in 2008. The line was -2, and the underdog Ravens won 17-10.

The last time the Bengals were favored in Baltimore and won was 2005. They were 3.5-point favorites and prevailed 21-9.

The only other time they were favored on the road against the Ravens was 1997. They were 1.5-point favorites and lost 23-10.

So that’s just three times in 30 career visits.

And while the Houston game is closer to a reversal with just a 2.5-point spread, the fact that it’s in Week 2 doesn’t allow much time for a shift, regardless of how well the Bengals play in the opener against the Buccaneers and/or the Texans struggle against the Bills in Week 1.

So 15 games as the favorite is likely the highest Cincinnati can go in 2026.

How Many Teams Have Been Favored in 15 Games, Like the Bengals?

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals to a receiver as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Where would that rank all time?

Since the NFL went to a 16-game season in 1978, only 29 teams have been favored in more than 15 games.

Three teams that have been favored in all 17 games (the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021).

2023 49ers (12-5)

2021 Buccaneers (13-4)

2021 Chiefs (13-4)*

* That's the team the Bengals beat in the AFC Championship Game that year

And there have been 22 teams that were favored in 16 out of 16 games.

Since 1978, 71 teams have been favored in at least 15 games.

Only three failed to make the playoffs – the 2010 Chargers (9-7), the 2009 Steelers (9-7) and the 1978 Raiders (9-7).

Sixteen of the 71 won the Super Bowl, including four of the last seven champions.

How Have the Bengals Fared as Favorites with Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have been favorites in 48 of Burrow’s 77 starts. The team is 33-15 in those games, including 9-1 in the last 10 and 13-3 in the last 16.

In 2022 when the Bengals set the franchise record with 14 games as the favorite, Burrow led them to an 11-3 record.

If the Bengals get off to a solid start, they should hold on to their favorite status in all 15 games this year.

Here are the lookahead lines for each game:

Week 1, vs Buccaneers: -3.5

Week 2, at Texans: +2.5

Week 3, at Steelers: -1.5

Week 4, vs. Jaguars: -2.5

Week 5, at Dolphins: -5.5

Week 6, BYE

Week 7, at Ravens: +3.5

Week 8, vs Titans: -6.6

Week 9, vs. Falcons (Madrid): -4.5

Week 10, vs. Steelers (SNF): -3.5

Week 11, at Commanders (MNF): -1.5

Week 12, vs. Saints: -6.5

Week 13, at Browns: -4.5

Week 14, vs Chiefs: -1.5

Week 15, at Panthers: -2.5

Week 16, at Colts: -1.5

Week 17, vs Ravens (TNF): -1.5

Week 18, vs Browns: -7.5

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