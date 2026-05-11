Why Amarius Mims Shares Bengals Fans’ Excitement About Offseason Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the league, but the offensive line has held them back for the last few years.

Last season, the offensive line began to come together, showing a lot of promise and potential down the stretch. While the national media doesn't fully believe in the Bengals' offensive line yet, the Cincinnati media and the players in the locker room seem to understand that they have a solid unit up front.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims recently voiced his excitement this offseason.

Amarius Mims Is Fired Up For 2026 Season

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) gets in position to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"I'm excited. I can't speak for everybody else, but I'm very excited. We added some great pieces. Then we kept a lot of guys who we were with last year. I'm very excited because I know how explosive we are on the offensive side of the ball," Mims told Jeremy Rauch of FOX19. "And then adding those pieces we had on defense, all you can do is just be excited for it and just be hopeful. We got those guys, man. Ain't no telling what we can do. You never know what will be around in December going into January. It can be a whole different look from last year."

The Bengals' offensive line is much better than the media gives it credit for. Down the stretch last season, they began producing at a higher level than anybody thought possible. They only allowed a 34 percent pressure rate. while holding a 61 pass blocking PFF grade as a unit. While it wasn't the best production in the league, it was better than anybody assumed the Bengals' line would be.

Now, the unit is a year older, a year wiser, and a year more experienced. They may only going to get better with time, especially considering how closely bonded they are with each other.

Bengals Offensive Line Has A Very Tight Bond

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"It's a big weapon. It all starts with our vets, Ted (Karras) and Orlando (Brown Jr.). And then a little bit of me kind of vocalizing who we want back and the guys we got on the line," Mims said. "I feel like we have one of the tightest bonds on the team, man. We hang out with each other every week. We're with each other every day. We do these O-line dinners on Thursdays. I just feel like we're more tight-knit. And it's just, I saw how we played in the last 10 games of the season and how efficient we were. I'm like, 'why wouldn't you want to bring that O-line back and play with those guys?' I know we're excited."

Bonds like these are often overlooked in sports, but the fact that the Bengals' offensive line is so outwardly tight-knit is a good sign.

The offensive line has been a question mark for a few years. This season, the Bengals' offensive line could quickly become a top 15 or even a top 10 unit in all of football. The Bengals' offense is still going to be driven through their skill positions, but the offensive line is coming together nicely.

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